Mohawk Industries发布第一季度业绩报告

乔治亚州卡尔豪恩, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（纽约证券交易所股票代码：MHK）今天宣布，2022年第一季度净收益为2.45亿美元，摊薄每股收益（EPS）为3.78美元。调整后净收益为2.46亿美元，调整后摊薄每股收益为3.78美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。2022年第一季度报告净销售额为30亿美元，增长13.0%，按固定汇率和天数计算增长17.3%。2021年第一季度净销售额为27亿美元，净收益为2.37亿美元，摊薄每股收益为3.36美元。调整后净收益为2.46亿美元，调整后摊薄每股收益为3.49美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。



董事长兼首席执行官Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum在谈到Mohawk Industries第一季度业绩时表示：“随着第一季度销售额创历史新高，Mohawk的业绩超过了我们的预期，这反映出我们陶瓷业务的较高价格和增长、商业部门的改善以及我们小额收购的收益。运营收入超过了我们的预测，因为我们的全球陶瓷业务实力抵消了欧洲能源成本的上涨，运营战略的改善增强了北美地材业务的业绩，以及我们对欧洲市场压力的管理有利于世界其他地区的地材业务。”



本季度，我们在大多数市场的运营都处于高水平，解决了订单积压并补充了库存。在过去一年中，成本快速上涨要求采取多种定价措施来应对通胀。我们在各个市场实施了前所未有的提价，并宣布随着通胀的持续增长，整个企业将实现进一步提价。我们还在控制销售和管理费用（SG&A）支出，提高运营效率，并引入新产品的创新功能。在某些市场，我们本季度的增长受到库存和生产的限制。我们正在执行多个扩展项目，以满足我们产品实现更高增长、实现新的创新并提高运营效率的需求。我们正在扩大的类别包括：美国层压板、LVT和石英台板；欧洲层压板、高端瓷砖和特种陶瓷产品；以及巴西和墨西哥的瓷砖。我们最近在欧洲的补强型收购正在加强我们不断增长的绝缘和面板业务。我们的产品销售保持强劲，我们推出市场的设计和功能为我们在所有价格点赢得了竞争优势。



尽管政府提高利率以应对通胀，但地材市场条件仍然有利。就业水平很高，我们大多数市场的工资都在增加。数百万三十岁左右的千禧一代正在组建家庭并渴望拥有住房。与以往周期不同，美国的住房库存处于历史低位，正在建造更多的单户住宅，美国的住宅赤字需要数年时间才能实现供需平衡。随着住宅净值的不断提升，改建应可保持强劲，现有住宅的购房者仍在完成他们在过去几年中启动的长期项目。随着业务条件的改善和因疫情而推迟的项目的启动，商业上的新建和改建工程将继续得到加强。



在地缘政治紧张局势和通胀上升的背景下，Mohawk在继续实现销售增长，创造强劲的现金流，并保持杠杆处于历史低位。鉴于我们的股票相对于我们的收益估值较低，董事会在二月份又批准了5亿美元的股份回购计划。我们在第一季度收购了210万股，共计3.07亿美元。自2020年初以来，我们已收购850万股，占未清余额的12%，这反映了我们对Mohawk的长期增长和盈利能力充满信心。



“在第一季度，我们的全球陶瓷产品部门报告销售额增长14.5％，按固定天数和货币计算增长18.5％。该部门的营业利润率为9.4%，这是由于定价和产品组合的改善、生产率和较高的体量被通胀以及欧洲天然气危机和较为正常的季节性因素所抵消。我们的美国陶瓷业务在继续改善销售额和利润率，其推动因素是加强产品组合和实施多次提价以应对通胀。我们的美国销售应可受到积极影响，因为我们提供了瓷砖进口的替代产品，而进口瓷砖的价格正在上涨，并出现运输延误。我们的石英台板销售正在迅速增长，为满足需求，我们已启动建设工程来扩大我们田纳西州台板工厂的产能。我们在墨西哥和巴西的陶瓷业务业绩继续保持强劲，尽管本季度的销售额受到低库存水平的限制。为了消除制约因素，我们增加了墨西哥的产能，并正在与政府机构就许可和奖励措施进行商谈，以便在巴西建造一个新的瓷砖工厂。在我们的欧洲陶瓷业务中，随着消费者需求的提升，第一季度的销售额获得增长，我们的客户预计将出现通胀，因此提高了库存水平。乌克兰停止向西欧供应陶土，欧洲的陶瓷工业生产中断。我们预料到供应问题，并在入侵前提高了库存水平，以避免我们的生产中断。今年余下时间的天然气价格已从先前的估计数上涨，推高我们未来的成本。我们通过进行高于预期的提价和增强产品组合来改善业绩。



“本季度，我们全球其他地区地材业务的净销售额报告增长14.2%，按固定汇率货币计增长约22.1%。该业务部门报告经营利润率为15.3%，调整后为15.5%。经营利润率受到通胀、供应链中断和外汇的影响，有部分被该季度的定价和产品组合收益所抵消。在面临挑战的情况下，该部门的领导团队采取措施来管理不断上涨的能源成本、不断上升的通胀和不稳定的供应链。尽管多次提价，但我们仍滞后于欧洲快速上涨的成本，我们宣布了针对持续通胀压力的额外提价。虽然材料供应限制了生产，但该季度层压板销量增长，随着我们扩大优质层压板类别，我们预计将继续实现长期增长。为支持未来更高的销售，我们在比利时层压板增加的产能将于2023年底投入运营。我们LVT和乙烯基板材业务的销售受到材料中断和库存水平低的不利影响。这两个类别的原材料供应尤其具有挑战性，但随着本季度的进展，供应情况有所改善。我们收购了一家在爱尔兰和英国设有工厂的绝缘制造商，提高了我们聚氨酯绝缘产品的市场份额。在我们收购的一家绝缘工厂中，一条采用最先进技术的新生产线目前正在启动。本季度，我们的面板销售额大幅增长，我们新的高压层板生产线使我们新增了一个新的产品类别，与我们的其他木质面板实现配套。随着我们提高效率和扩大产能，我们最近收购的MDF工厂的整合正在取得进展。在疫情限制放松之后，我们的澳大利亚业务在本季度拥有强劲的需求，而新西兰由于持续限制仍然面临困难。



“本季度，我们北美地材业务部门报告销售额增长10.6％，按固定天数计算增长12.3％，营业利润率为8.9%，原因是定价和产品组合的改善以及生产率被通胀和向更为正常的季节性回归所部分抵消。该部门正在对我们所经历的最大通胀实施管理，并将进一步实施提价。我们在过去两年中实施的战略改善了我们的销售执行、成本结构、服务水平，并使我们能够应对这种困难的环境。在整个部门，我们启动了许多项目，以此提高生产率、改善效率并升级我们的资产，从而提高我们的业绩。Mohawk在层压板市场中占有领先份额，随着我们新生产线的增加，我们高级产品系列的销售额在本季度继续增长。北美市场需求的不断增长正在消化我们上线的额外产量，我们明年将进一步扩大美国产能，以支持持续增长。随着各渠道产品的改进，我们的LVT销售在第一季度继续大幅增长。我们的LVT利润率受到供应中断的影响，供应中断导致制造中断、采购产品延误和海运费用上涨。我们新的西海岸LVT工厂正在启动生产和调试流程。住宅地毯服务得到大幅改善，客户正在降低库存，这对销售产生了影响。我们正在提价，以进一步抵消不断攀升的材料和能源成本。通过降低复杂性、简化运营并提高效率，我们正在改善成本。在政府、工作场所和医疗渠道的强劲引领下，我们的商用地材销售继续回升。随着新项目和延期项目的启动，我们的方块地毯和商用LVT系列产品销售额都在增长。我们推出了一款新的方块地毯，提供卓越的静音性和舒适性，同时以一半的碳足迹获得了最高水平的可持续发展认证。我们将继续寻找创新的解决方案来加强我们的环境绩效，以保持我们在环保产品方面的领先地位。



尽管面临通胀和利率压力，但在进入2022年后的四个月以来，我们对今年的行业增长仍持谨慎乐观态度。我们已宣布，随着通胀持续上升，大部分产品和市场的价格将进一步上涨。住房供应处于历史低点，不断上升的按揭贷款利率正在促使家庭尽早购买住房。现房的持续销售、更高的住宅净值和过去两三年购买的房屋升级都应该对改建有支持作用。我们预计，随着人们回归疫情前的常态，商业部门将继续回升。我们预计受限材料的供应将得到改善，这应能提高我们的生产水平。尽管我们正在提价，但欧洲能源成本的历史性上涨在继续影响着我们的业务。我们的资本投资完成后，将缓解我们的某些产能限制并增加我们的产品。今年，我们专注于优化产品组合和利润，控制支出并启动提升生产力的措施。鉴于这些因素，预计我们的第二季度调整后每股收益为4.25至4.35美元，不包括任何重组费用。



“尽管近期存在不确定性，但我们对业务的长远未来充满信心。在全球范围内，住房的结构性赤字将需要多年时间才能得到满足，我们应可从新建住宅建设、住宅改造和商业项目的强劲长期趋势中获益。我们的多个品牌在地材领域得到最广泛的认可，可提供全面的产品组合，包括业内最强大的可持续发展产品系列。我们正在通过领先的数字工具帮助客户更容易地发展业务，这些工具可以带来客户资源、简化订单并加快交货。通过我们才华横溢的团队的创新，我们将继续在设计、性能和价值方面引领行业发展。我们强大的资产负债表使我们能够进行转型和补强型收购，以补充我们的业务。在接下来的三到五年中，这些优势应能增强Mohawk的销售和利润扩张。”

关于MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries是全球领先的地材制造商，致力于创造可提升全球住宅和商业空间的优质产品。Mohawk的垂直整合生产和分销流程在生产地毯、块毯、瓷砖、复合地板、木质地板、石材地板和塑胶地板方面提供了竞争优势。依托业内领先的创新方式，我们的产品和技术令公司品牌在市场上脱颖而出，满足各种改造和新建工程的需求。我们拥有业内最受认可的众多品牌，包括：American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step和Unilin。在过去十年中，Mohawk已从一家美国地毯制造商成功转型为全球最大的地材公司，业务遍布全世界。



前面几段中的某些陈述，特别是预测未来业绩、业务前景、增长、经营策略以及类似事项和包括“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预测”、“估计”或类似表达词语的内容均构成“前瞻性陈述”。针对以上陈述，Mohawk有权要求受到1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中关于前瞻性陈述的安全港保护。前瞻性陈述建立于涉及风险和不确定性的诸多假设基础上，因此无法保证其准确性。以下重要因素的改变可能导致未来业绩发生变化：经济或行业状况；竞争；运费、原材料价格、其他投入成本的上涨和下降；消费市场的膨胀和紧缩；货币价格波动；能源成本和供应；资本支出的时间和水平；公司产品价格上涨的时间和实施；减值费用；收购整合；国际业务；推出新产品；运营合理化；税收和税收改革、产品和其他索赔；诉讼；与新冠疫情、俄罗斯在乌克兰的军事行动或其他地缘政治事件相关的风险及不确定性；公司业务所在司法管辖区内的监管和政治变化，以及Mohawk提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。

电话会议：2022年4月29日（周五）东部时间上午11:00

电话号码：1-800-603-9255（美国/加拿大），1-706-634-2294（国际/本地）。会议ID：2649466。重播将持续到2022年5月29日，请拨打1-855-859-2056（美国/本地）和1-404-537-3406（国际/本地），并输入会议ID号2649466。

