REPEAT - MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour plans rally in Toronto on May 1 to demand a workers-first agenda

TORONTO, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour is hosting a rally on May 1, International Workers’ Day, as part of the province-wide mobilization to demand a workers-first agenda. Across Ontario, workers are gathering to ensure that issues that mean the most to working people and their families, are on the table in the June 2 provincial election.



Workers are calling for a $20 minimum wage, decent work, affordable housing, permanent paid sick days, well-funded public services, livable income support for all, climate justice, status for all, and an end to racism and oppression.

After four years of attacks on workers, and two years of a pandemic that highlighted the cracks in our systems, this is one of over 20 actions being organized across the province to demand better for Ontario.

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Details: A rally will take place at Queen’s Park. There will be over a dozen issue-specific feeder marches joining the rally. Contingents include climate justice activists, gig workers, students, health care workers, injured and ill workers, and more. Further details can be found here.

Speakers Include:

Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Bea Bruske, President, Canadian Labour Congress

Andria Babbington, President, Toronto and York Region Labour Council

Frontline workers including health care and education workers

