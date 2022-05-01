NORBIT withdraws from transaction process

Trondheim, 1 May 2022: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 1 March 2022, where NORBIT announced to be in exclusive negotiations regarding a minor add-on acquisition of an undisclosed international maritime technology company. Completion of the transaction was subject to a number of conditions, of which some were not fulfilled satisfactorily as considered by NORBIT. Accordingly, NORBIT has decided to rescind the share purchase agreement and withdraw from the process.



NORBIT will continue to explore value-accretive acquisitions through its defined criteria to accelerate growth beyond its organic revenue target of NOK 1.5 billion in 2024.

About NORBIT

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

