Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Barclays, CIRCOR, and NeoGenomics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), and NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).



Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)

On March 28, 2022, Barclays disclosed that it had sold $15.2 billion more structured notes and exchange-traded notes than it had registered. Barclays would repurchase the affected securities at their original price, resulting in approximately $592 million in losses.

On this news, Barclays’ share fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR)

On March 14, 2022, CIRCOR disclosed that it may restate financial results dating to 2018 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit. The Company stated that the irregularities appear to be “in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell as much as 2.4% during after-hours trading on March 14, 2022.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics’ Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

