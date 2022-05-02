Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating First High-School and Enservco and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) and Enservco Corp. (NYSE: ENSV). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS)

On or around March 11, 2021, First High-School Education conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 7.5 million shares for $10.00.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

Since the IPO the stock has plummeted and on April 6, 2022, First High-School Education stock closed at $1.43.



Enservco Corp. (NYSE: ENSV)

On April 18, 2022, Enservco disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had “concluded that the Company’s previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (collectively, the ‘Relevant Periods’) should no longer be relied upon due to the Company’s utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021” and that “[t]he Company intends to amend its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Relevant Periods to reflect restatements of its condensed consolidated financial statements for the Relevant Period.”

On this news, Enservco’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.



