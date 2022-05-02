Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 02 May 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 25 April 2022.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 25 April 2022 until 29 April 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 391,105 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.7722 per share.                                                                

Overview of transactions
DatesAggregated daily volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average share price per day
(NOK)		Total daily transaction value (NOK)
25 April 2022                     101,76177.90247,927,426
26 April 2022                     109,90077.61228,529,581
27 April 2022   
28 April 2022                      92,29877.88097,188,251
29 April 2022 87,146 77.7066 6,771,819
Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)6,853,05066.5373455,983,362
Accumulated under the share repurchase programme7,244,15567.1438486,400,439
 
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 7,396,005 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.47% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.

 

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
www.newsweb.no.

 

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

