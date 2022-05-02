COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 22/2022 – 2 MAY 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|234,942
|627.10
|147,331,865.47
|25 April 2022
|2,913
|642.81
|1,872,501.74
|26 April 2022
|3,000
|650.84
|1,952,530.80
|27 April 2022
|3,000
|634.19
|1,902,571.60
|28 April 2022
|3,946
|640.27
|2,526,523.57
|29 April 2022
|12,000
|615.40
|7,384,778.40
|Accumulated under the program
|259,801
|627.29
|162,970,771.59
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,140,675 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
