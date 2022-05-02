DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 109 - 2 MAY 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
728,000
243.57
177,322,280
|25/04/2022
|32,000
|234.76
|7,512,320
|26/04/2022
|20,000
|227.43
|4,548,600
|27/04/2022
|15,000
|239.92
|3,598,800
|28/04/2022
|10,000
|258.54
|2,585,400
|29/04/2022
|12,900
|264.29
|3,409,341
|Accumulated
|817,900
|243.28
|198,976,741
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 817,900 at a total amount of DKK 198,976,741.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,804,490 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.71%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,395,510.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information: Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
