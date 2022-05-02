Availability of preliminary documents - Combined General Shareholders' meeting of May 19, 2022

English French

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — May 2, 2022

COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF MAY 19, 2022

Availability of preliminary documents

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay.

The preliminary notification stating the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 11, 2022, and is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the following address: https://investor.3ds.com/shareholders-meeting/home.

The convening notice stating the agenda is published on May 2, 2021 in the BALO and will be made available at the foregoing address.

Documents and information relating to this meeting and especially information provided by the article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial code, are available to the shareholders at the foregoing internet address. They will also be available at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters.

Shareholders are invited to consult the Dassault Systèmes’ 2021 Universal Registration Document, filed on March 17, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the forgoing internet address. It provides a major part of information mentioned in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial code and especially the presentation of the resolutions proposed.

Dassault Systèmes published a press release on April 27, 2022 about its governance evolution. Shareholders are invited to consult these information in order to vote the 10th, 11th and 12th resolutions.

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts

François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ

investors@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24

USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries

Attachment