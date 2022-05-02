Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report to 2032 - Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type, Offering, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the water and wastewater treatment market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2032.



The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is expected to reach a value of $956.48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.



Rapid growth in population and urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the rising need for new water resources, the growing emphasis on water quality and public health, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases are driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.



Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for water and wastewater treatment system providers. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, the aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are major challenges for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.



The study includes a comprehensive analysis of the water and wastewater treatment market based on type (water treatment, wastewater treatment), offering (treatment technologies [membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification], treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, construction services, operation & maintenance services), application (municipal, industrial), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.



The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).



Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, offering, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size of the water and wastewater treatment market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022-2032?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the water and wastewater treatment market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the water and wastewater treatment market?

What are the recent developments in the water and wastewater treatment market?

What are the various strategies adopted by the major players operating in this market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the water and wastewater treatment market, and how do they compete with the established players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

4.1. Scenario A: Fast Recovery

4. 2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery

4. 3. Scenario C: Severe Impact



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rapid Population Growth, Urbanization, and Stringent Water Treatment Regulations

5.2.2. Lack of Freshwater Resources

5.2.3. Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases

5.3. Restraint

5.3.1. High Installation, Maintenance, and Operating Costs

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Growing Demand For Energy-Efficient And Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Upgrading and Repairing of Aging Water Infrastructure



6. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Wastewater Treatment

6.3. Water Treatment



7. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, By Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Treatment Technologies

7.2.1. Membrane Separation and Filtration

7.2.1.1. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes

7.2.1.2. Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

7.2.1.3. Microfiltration (MF) Membrane

7.2.1.4. Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes

7.2.1.5. Other Filtration Technologies

7.2.2. Sludge Management Technology

7.2.3. Activated Sludge

7.2.4. Clarification

7.2.5. Chlorination

7.2.6. Industrial Demineralization

7.2.7. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

7.2.8. UV and Ozone

7.2.9. Dissolved Air Flotation

7.2.10. Other Treatment Technologies

7.3. Treatment Chemicals

7.4. Process Control and Automation

7.5. Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

7.6. Operation and Maintenance Services



8. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Municipal Applications

8.3. Industrial Applications

8.3.1. Food & Beverages

8.3.1.1. Food and Beverage Market, By Type

8.3.1.1.1. Food and Beverages Wastewater Treatment Market

8.3.1.1.2. Food and Beverages Water Treatment Market

8.3.1.2. Food and Beverages Market, By Offering

8.3.1.2.1. Treatment Technologies Market

8.3.1.2.2. Treatment Chemicals Market

8.3.1.2.3. Process Control and Automation Market

8.3.1.2.4. Design, Engineering, and Construction Services Market

8.3.1.2.5. Operation and Maintenance Services Market

8.3.1.3. Food and Beverages Market, By Food Category

8.3.1.3.1. Dairy

8.3.1.3.2. Cheese

8.3.1.3.3. Ice Cream

8.3.1.3.4. Non-alcoholic Beverages

8.3.1.3.5. Prepared Food

8.3.1.3.6. Powdered Food

8.3.1.3.7. Alcoholic Beverages

8.3.1.3.8. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

8.3.1.3.9. Fruits and Vegetables

8.3.1.3.10. Other Clusters/Sub-Industries

8.3.2. Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

8.3.3. Power Generation

8.3.4. Pulp and Paper

8.3.5. Oil & Gas

8.3.6. Mining

8.3.7. Petrochemical

8.3.8. Semiconductors

8.3.9. Other Industrial Applications



9. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Asia-Pacific

9.2.1. China

9.2.2. Japan

9.2.3. Indonesia

9.2.4. Australia

9.2.5. South Korea

9.2.6. Malaysia

9.2.7. Thailand

9.2.8. Vietnam

9.2.9. Philippines

9.2.10. Singapore

9.2.11. Taiwan

9.2.12. New Zealand

9.2.13. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3. North America

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.3.3. Mexico

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Germany

9.4.2. Spain

9.4.3. France

9.4.4. U.K.

9.4.5. Italy

9.4.6. Poland

9.4.7. Switzerland

9.4.8. Sweden

9.4.9. Belgium

9.4.10. Denmark

9.4.11. Rest of Europe

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Chile

9.5.3. Argentina

9.5.4. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. Saudi Arabia

9.6.2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

9.6.3. Kuwait

9.6.4. Iran

9.6.5. South Africa

9.6.6. Rest of the Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Key Players in the Water & Wastewater Treatment Market

10.4.1. Veolia Environment S.A.

10.4.2. Suez Environment S.A.



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments

11.1. Suez Environnement S.A.

11.2. Veolia Environment S.A.

11.3. Xylem, Inc.

11.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

11.5. 3M Company, Inc.

11.6. Pentair plc

11.7. United Utilities Group PLC

11.8. Kingspan Group Plc

11.9. The Dow Chemical Company

11.10. BASF SE

11.11. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

11.12. Bio-Microbics, Inc.

11.13. Calgon Carbon Corporation

11.14. Trojan Technologies Inc.

11.15. Kemira Oyj

11.16. Thermax Limited

11.17. Wog Technologies

11.18. Golder Associates, Inc.

11.19. SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD.

11.20. Burns & McDonnell

11.21. Adroit Associates Private Limited

11.22. Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11.23. SPEC Limited

11.24. Ecolab, Inc.

11.25. GFL Environmental Inc.

11.26. Clean TeQ Water Limited



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lejo7t