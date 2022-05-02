New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format, Products, Application Areas, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272714/?utm_source=GNW

Specifically, mice genome has 80% similarity with humans, which makes them excellent models for various research purposes. However, the use of animals in scientific research is associated with several ethical concerns, which led to the establishment of the principle of 3Rs- Replacement, Reduction and Refinement, to address the ethical concerns related to animal welfare and limit the use of animals in scientific research. As of 2018, this initiative led to 50% reduction in the use of animals as compared to the statistics noted in 1985. Further, the process of animal breeding / housing for scientific purposes is also associated with high costs and requires skilled labor. Moreover, it has been demonstrated that animal cell cultures are unable to accurately mimic the natural (in vivo) microenvironment as the cells cultured in monolayers are both morphologically and physiochemically different from their in vivo counterparts. These concerns have necessitated a transition from animal-based testing to the use of 3-dimensional (3D) cell culture models. Over time, advances in biotechnology and materials science have enabled the development of a variety of 3D cell culture systems in order to drive research across different application areas, including cancer research, drug discovery, tissue engineering and others.



At present, more than 140 companies offer 3D cell culture systems in a variety of formats, including scaffold-based products, scaffold-free products and 3D bioreactors. These systems have demonstrated to be capable of more accurately simulating the natural tissue microenvironment, offer increased cell-to-cell and cell-to-ECM interactions, more accurate evaluation of drug toxicity and cellular responses, and co-cultuirng of multiple cell types together. Moreover, there are certain complex 3D cell culture models that can even replace animal models exhibiting reproducible results and thereby, serving as better in vivo models across multiple application areas. Given the various benefits of such systems, the field has garnered the attention of various venture capital firms and strategic investors that have been providing financial support to drive research efforts focused on exploring different formats of 3D cell culture systems, including organoids and organ-on-chips across multiple application areas. Moreover, there has been an increase in scientific literature on 3D cell culture systems and collaborations for 3D bioreactors and cell culture products. Given the ongoing innovation in this field, and the paradigm shift from 2D cell culture systems and animal testing to 3D cell culture models, the market is likely to witness a significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format (Scaffold Based and Scaffold Free System), Products (Hydrogel / Extracellular Matrix (ECM), 3D Bioreactor, 3D Petri Dish, Hanging Drop Plate, Microfluidic System, Micropatterned Surface, Microcarrier, Solid Scaffold, and Suspension System), Application Areas (Cancer Research, Drug Discovery and Toxicology, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine), Purpose (Research Use and Therapeutic Use), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (4th Edition), 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the market in the mid to long term. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed discussion on the classification of 3D cell culture systems, categorized as scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors.

An elaborate discussion on the methods used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds, highlighting the materials used, the process of fabrication, merits and demerits, and the applications of different fabrication methods.

An overview of the current market landscape of companies offering various 3D cell culture systems, including information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides information related to the companies providing 3D culture related services, and associated reagents / consumables.

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold based products, along with analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of scaffold (human based, chemical based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and fabrication material used. In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of scaffold based products, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold free products, along with analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), type of material (human based, animal based, plant based and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of scaffold free products, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of 3D bioreactors, along with analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), typical working volume, scale of operation (lab scale, pre-clinical / clinical scale and commercial scale), type of manufacturing process (batch-continuous, fed-batch and continuous), type of cell culture system (mammalian cell, insect cell, microbial cell, and plant cell), type of molecule processed (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy and gene therapy), and application area (drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, regenerative medicine / tissue engineering and cancer research). In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of 3D bioreactors, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

A detailed review of the key application areas (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicology, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players offering Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free cell culture systems and 3D bioreactors (shortlisted based on the number of products being offered) that are engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial / funding information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the investments made in the period between 2016-2022, including instances of seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in small and mid-sized companies (established after 2005; with less than 200 employees) that are engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products.

An analysis of the various partnerships related to 3D cell culture products, which have been established since 2015, based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (product development and commercialization agreements, product integration and utilization agreements, product licensing agreement, research and development agreements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, joint venture and other agreements), 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactor), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of players involved in the collaborations.

An in-depth analysis of over 6,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, between 2016-2021, based on parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority involved, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.

An analysis of more than 3,800 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to 3D cell culture and its technologies, published since 2019, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus areas, most popular authors, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period and journal impact factor), top publisher and type of funding institute.

An in-depth competitiveness analysis of 3D bioreactors, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of the 3D bioreactors developer) and key features of bioreactors, such as scale of operation (lab scale, pre-clinical / clinical scale and commercial scale), type of molecule supported (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy and gene therapy), type of cell culture supported (mammalian cell, insect cell, microbial cell, and plant cell) and application area (drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, regenerative medicine/tissue engineering and cancer research).

A case study on the 3D cell culture products for organoids and organ-on-chips, along with analysis based on parameters, such as status of development, and area of applications. In addition, it presents details of the developer companies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

Insights from an industry-wide survey, featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in the development of 3D cell culture products, emphasized on the focus area of their company, type of 3D cell culture products offered, development status of the product(s), method of fabrication used, source of 3D cultured cells, application area of product(s), type of service(s) offered, and present and future market opportunity.



One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the potential future size of the 3D cell culture market. Based on various parameters, such as business segment, price of 3D cell culture products, and likely adoption of the 3D cell culture products, we have developed informed estimates on the likely evolution of the 3D cell culture systems market, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have further been segmented across 3D cell culture format (scaffold based systems, scaffold free systems, and 3D bioreactors), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems, and microfluidic systems), area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine / tissue engineering), purpose (research use and therapeutic use), key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world), and leading product developers. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry and non-industry players:

Brigitte Angres (Co-founder, Cellendes)

Bill Anderson (President and CEO, Synthecon)

Anonymous (President and CEO, Anonymous)

Anonymous (Co-founder and Vice President, Anonymous)

Scott Brush (Vice President, BRTI Life Sciences)

Malcolm Wilkinson (Managing Director, Kirkstall)

Ryder Clifford (Director, QGel) and Simone Carlo Rizzi (Chief Scientific Officer, QGel)

Tanya Yankelevich (Director, Xylyx Bio)

Jens Kelm (Chief Scientific Officer, InSphero)

Walter Tinganelli (Group Leader, GSI)

Darlene Thieken (Project Manager, Nanofiber Solutions)

Andrea Picon (Director, Business Development, FlexCell International)

Frank Junker (Chief Business Officer, InSphero)

Mohammed Mamunur Rahman (Manager, Business Development, MBL International)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. The infromation is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products?

Which are the most popular 3D cell culture products?

Which are the different application areas for which 3D cell culture products are being developed?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of 3D cell culture systems market?

What is the trend of capital investments in the 3D cell culture systems market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in 3D cell culture market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to 3D cell culture systems market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state and the likely evolution of the 3D cell culture systems market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to 3D cell culture systems. The chapter presents information on the different types of cell cultures, methods of cell culturing and their application areas. The chapter also features a comparative analysis of 2D and 3D cultures, as well as highlights the current need and advantages of 3D culture systems.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the classification of 3D culture systems, namely scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors. It also provides insights on the underlying concepts, advantages and disadvantages of the aforementioned products.



Chapter 5 presents summary of different techniques that are commonly used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds. In addition, the chapter provides information on the working principle, benefits and limitations associated with each method used for fabricating scaffolds. In addition, the chapter features key takeaways from various research studies focused on matrices fabricated using the aforementioned methods.



Chapter 6 includes information on around 140 industry players offering various 3D cell culture products. It features detailed analyses of developers, based on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides different insightful representations, which include [A] a heat map representation, illustrating the distribution of developers, based on 3D cell culture format and location of headquarters, [B] tree map representation, presenting the distribution of developers, based on type of product and company size, and [C] world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of headquarters of the developer companies.



Chapter 7 presents information on around 200 scaffold based products that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed analysis of these products based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized) type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of scaffold (human based, chemical based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and fabrication material. In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of scaffold based products, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 8 presents information on around 40 scaffold free products that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed analysis of these products based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), type of material (human based, animal based, plant based and polymer based), and material used of fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of scaffold free products, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 9 presents information on around 90 3D bioreactors that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed analyses of these products based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), typical working volume, scale of operation (lab scale, pre-clinical / clinical scale and commercial scale), type of manufacturing process (batch-continuous, fed-batch and continuous), type of cell culture system (mammalian cell, insect cell, microbial cell, and plant cell), type of molecule processed (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy and gene therapy), and application area (drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, regenerative medicine / tissue engineering and cancer research). In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of 3D bioreactors, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 10 presents information on the key application areas (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicity screening, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.



Chapter 11 features elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of scaffold based products (offering at least five hydrogel / ECM products). Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 12 features elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of scaffold free products (offering at least three scaffold free cell culture products). Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 13 features elaborate profiles of prominent players that engaged in the development of 3D bioreactors (offering at least two bioreactors). Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 14 features an analysis of the investments made in the period between 2016-2022, including instances of seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in small and mid-sized companies (established after 2005; with less than 200 employees) that are engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products.



Chapter 15 features an analysis of the various partnerships related to 3D cell culture products, that have been established since 2015, based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (product development and commercialization agreements, product integration and utilization agreements, product licensing agreement, research and development agreements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, joint venture and other agreements), 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactor), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of players involved in the collaborations.



Chapter 16 provides an in-depth analysis of over 6,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, between 2016-2021, based on parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority involved, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.



Chapter 17 features an analysis of more than 3,800 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to 3D cell culture and its technologies, published since 2019, based on several parameters, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus areas, most popular authors, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period and journal impact factor), top publisher and type of funding institute.



Chapter 18 features an insightful competitiveness analysis of 3D bioreactors, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of the 3D bioreactors developer) and key features of bioreactors, such as scale of operation (lab scale, pre-clinical/clinical scale and commercial scale), type of molecule supported (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy and gene therapy), type of cell culture supported (mammalian cell, insect cell, microbial cell, and plant cell) and application area (drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, regenerative medicine / tissue engineering and cancer research).



Chapter 19 is a case study providing an overview on the current market landscape of 3D cell culture products for organoids and organ-on-chips, along with analysis based on parameters, such as development status, and area of application. In addition, it presents details of the developer companies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 20 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of 3D cell culture systems market, till 2035. In order to provide an informed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] 3D cell culture format (scaffold based systems, scaffold free systems, and 3D bioreactors), [B] type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems, and microfluidic systems), [C] area of application (cancer research, drug discovery / toxicity testing, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine / tissue engineering), [D] purpose (research use and therapeutic use), [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world), and [F] leading product developers.



Chapter 21 presents insights from the survey conducted for this study. We contacted over 150 stakeholders involved in the development of 3D cell culture systems. The participants, who were primarily Founder / CXO / Senior Management level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their products / services and the associated commercial potential.



Chapter 22 is a summary of the overall report. It presents a list of key takeaways and our independent opinions on the current market scenario.



Chapter 23 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with various stakeholders in the industry. We have presented details of interviews held with Brigitte Angres (Co-founder, Cellendes), Bill Anderson (President and CEO, Synthecon), anonymous (President and CEO, Anonymous), anonymous (Co-founder and Vice President, Anonymous), Scott Brush (Vice President, BRTI Life Sciences), Malcolm Wilkinson (Managing Director, Kirkstall), Ryder Clifford (Director, QGel) and Simone Carlo Rizzi (Chief Scientific Officer, QGel), Tanya Yankelevich (Director, Xylyx Bio), Jens Kelm (Chief Scientific Officer, InSphero), Walter Tinganelli (Group Leader, GSI), and Darlene Thieken (Project Manager, Nanofiber Solutions), Andrea Picon (Director, Business Development, FlexCell International), Frank Junker (Chief Business Officer, InSphero) and Mamun Rahman (Manager, Business Development, MBL International)



Chapter 24 is an appendix, that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 25 is an appendix, that provide the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

