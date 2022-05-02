Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2022: Market was Valued at $240.21 Billion in 2021 - Historical Data 2017-2021 & Forecasts 2022-2027

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Tiles Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ceramic Tiles Market was valued at USD 240.21 Billion in the year 2021

Noteworthy growth in the overall construction spending, particularly in developing economies, and rising demand from residential and commercial sectors for ceramic tiles is anticipated to drive the global ceramic tiles market in a positive direction.



There are several driving factors for the growth in the market across the world. Most prominent is the increasing construction activities, supported by the growing need for housing. In developing economies, like the countries in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable incomes also contribute significantly to the market dynamics.



APAC region occupied the largest share in the global Ceramic Tiles market. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, due to increasing population and rapid urbanization. A rapid increase in construction demand has been witnessed in developing countries like China and India, thereby driving the market.



COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the ceramic tiles demand in several regions such as North and Latin America. Nationwide lockdowns imposed in the countries such as U.S., Brazil and Canada reduced the production of ceramic tiles. Most commercial and residential projects were also suspended for a long time which falls the demand for ceramic tiles all over the world.



In Products, the Porcelain segment holds a large amount of share in the Ceramic Tiles Market as the increased value and high durability offered by the porcelain tiles to places with high traffic such as hotels, parks, shopping malls, and institutional buildings are expected to increase the demand for the porcelain tiles.

Among the Application segment, the Floor Tiles Segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Ceramic Tiles Market as ceramic tiles have a glazed protective layer on their surface that makes them impervious to water damage and stain penetration.

Within the End User segment, the Residential segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Ceramic Tiles Market. Affordability and durability make ceramic tiles the ideal choice for the residential sector. Glazed ceramic tile offers more protection against stains or damage compared to wood, carpet, or even vinyl plank flooring.

The companies analysed in the report include Mohawk Industries, Lamosa, Kajaria, Rak Ceramics, Siam Cement Group, Saudi Ceramic, STN Ceramica, Grupo Cedasa, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, PAMESA Ceramic.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of the Ceramic Tiles market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market by Value (USD Billion) and by Volume (Billion Square Meter).

The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market by Product (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch-Free, Others).

The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market by Application (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, Others).

The report analyses the Ceramic Tiles Market By End User (Residential, Commercial).

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product, Application, End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Ceramic Tiles Market: Product Overview



4. Global Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2017-2027

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Ceramic Tiles Market

4.4 Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation, By Product (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Ceramic Tiles Market: By Product (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Glazed- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Porcelain- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Scratch-Free- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ceramic Tiles Market: By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Floor Tiles- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Wall Tiles- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



7. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ceramic Tiles Market: By End User (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



8. Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ceramic Tiles Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)



9. Americas Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.2 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.3 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth and Forecast

9.4 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market: Prominent Companies

9.5 Market Segmentation By Product (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch-Free, Others)

9.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, Others)

9.7 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial)

9.8 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market: Country Analysis

9.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Ceramic Tiles Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2027)

9.10 Competitive Scenario of Americas Ceramic Tiles Market- By Country (2021 & 2027)

9.11 United States Ceramic Tiles Market- By Value (2017-2027)

9.12 United States Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth and Forecast

9.13 United States Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By End User (2017-2027)

9.14 Mexico Ceramic Tiles Market- By Value (2017-2027)

9.15 Mexico Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth and Forecast

9.16 Mexico Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By End User (2017-2027)

9.17 Brazil Ceramic Tiles Market- By Value (2017-2027)

9.18 Brazil Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth and Forecast

9.19 Brazil Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By End User (2017-2027)



10. Europe Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Asia Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



12. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Drivers

12.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Restraints

12.3 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By Product (Year 2027)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By Application (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By End User (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By Region (Year 2027)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Major Ceramic Tiles Developments

14.2 Market Share of global leading companies



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Mohawk Industries

15.2 LAMOSA

15.3 Kajaria

15.4 RAK Ceramics

15.5 Siam Cement Group

15.6 Saudi Ceramic

15.7 STN Ceramic

15.8 Grupo Cedasa

15.9 Ceramica Carmelo Fior

15.10 PAMESA Ceramic

