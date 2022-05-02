Insights on the Disposable Contact Lenses Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Alcon and Aqualens Among Others

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Contact Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable contact lenses market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The disposable contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period



Key Highlights

The paradigm shift towards premium-priced and cosmetic contact lenses is driving the industry. The lifestyle change increased the income of the people, primarily impacted the usage of regular disposable contact lenses.

The rise in e-commerce as a preferred distribution channel also drives the daily disposable contact lens market. Online shopping gives consumers control over when and where they can shop. According to e-commerce statistics on omnichannel marketing, it is found that 43% of online shoppers bought in bed, 23% in the office, and 20% while in a car.

New product approvals and launches also drive the daily wear contact lenses market. Increasing disposable contact lenses' acceptance and penetration rate gives the industry and vendors new opportunities. Also, cosmetic lenses with new technology and colors give new trends in the market. From 2015 to 2020, most unique products came into the industry and drove vendors' growth.

High Acceptance of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses is also driving industry growth. Mostly silicon hydrogel-based daily disposable is used for eye care due to their effectiveness, easy handling procedure, and properties. Thus it is highly preferred by ophthalmologists, thus positively impacting the industry growth.

Market Segments

Spherical disposable contact lenses dominated the segment as it is mostly used in the market, however the multifocal contact lenses is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 12.35%.

Retail optical stores accounted for the major share in the market, however the online stores have the highest CAGR of 12.33% in the market. Increased usage of cell phones, better discounts in the online platforms has increased the purchase of disposable contact lenses through the online platform.

Silicone hydrogel material dominated the market and is expected to grow at a faster rate in the market. Due to its increased benefits to the end-users and more preference by the eyecare practitioners in the market.

Daily disposable contact lenses dominated the market by usage. Due to its increased benefits like infection free, zero maintenance, the preference of daily disposables is increasing.

Segmentation by Usage

Daily Disposable

Frequent/Planned/Extended Wear

Segmentation by Material

Silicone Hydrogel

Hydrogel

Segmentation by Application

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cob smetic Lenses

Segmentation by Distribution

Retail Optical Store

Hospitals & Ophthalmology Clinics

Online Store

Segmentation by Design

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the market by geography; however, APAC is growing at a faster rate with CAGR of 9.84%. Due to increased adoption of daily disposable contact lenses among the developed countries.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

APAC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Usage

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Material

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Design

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Shift to Premium & Cosmetic Contact Lenses

8.2 Rise of E-Commerce as Preferred Distribution Channel

8.3 New Product Approvals and Launches



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Target Population With Aged Patient Demography

9.2 Acceptance of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses

9.3 Product Innovation & Technological Developments



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications Associated With Disposable Contact Lenses

10.2 High Cost of Disposable Contact Lenses

10.3 Low Acceptance of Vision Care in Low- & Middle-Income Countries



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Insights by Geography

11.2.2 Insights by Usage

11.2.3 Insights by Material

11.2.4 Insights by Application

11.2.5 Insights by Distribution

11.2.6 Market by Design

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Usage

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Daily Disposable/ Dailies

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Market by Geography

12.4 Frequent Replacement

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Market by Geography



13 Material

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Silicone Hydrogel

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Hydrogel

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Corrective Lenses

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Therapeutic Lenses

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Cosmetic Lenses

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography



15 Distribution

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Retail Optical Stores

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Hospitals & Ophthalmology Clinics

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Online Stores

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography



16 Design

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Spherical

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 Toric

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

16.5 Multifocal

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



18 North America



19 APAC



20 Europe



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis

23.2.1 Alcon

23.2.2 Bausch+Lomb

23.2.3 Johnson & Johnson

23.2.4 the Cooper Companies



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Johnson & Johnson

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.1.3 Key Strategies

24.1.4 Key Strengths

24.1.5 Key Opportunities

24.2 the Cooper Companies

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.2.3 Key Strategies

24.2.4 Key Strengths

24.2.5 Key Opportunities

24.3 Alcon

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.3.3 Key Strategies

24.3.4 Key Strengths

24.3.5 Key Opportunities

24.4 Bausch+Lomb

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Key Strategies

24.4.3 Key Strengths

24.4.4 Key Opportunities



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Aqualens

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.2 Benq Materials

25.2.1 Business Overview

25.2.2 Product Offerings

25.3 Bescon

25.3.1 Business Overview

25.3.2 Product Offerings

25.4 Clearlab

25.4.1 Business Overview

25.4.2 Product Offerings

25.5 Camax Optical

25.5.1 Business Overview

25.5.2 Product Offerings

25.6 Clerio Vision

25.6.1 Business Overview

25.6.2 Product Offering

25.7 Ginko International

25.7.1 Business Overview :

25.7.2 Product Offerings

25.8 Hoya

25.8.1 Business Overview

25.8.2 Product Offering

25.9 Interojo

25.9.1 Business Overview

25.9.2 Product Offerings

25.10 Maxvue Vision

25.10.1 Business Overview

25.10.2 Product Offerings

25.11 Menicon

25.11.1 Business Overview

25.11.2 Product Offerings

25.12 Neo Vision

25.12.1 Business Overview

25.12.2 Product Offerings

25.13 Oculus

25.13.1 Business Overview

25.13.2 Product Offerings

25.14 Seed

25.14.1 Business Overview

25.14.2 Product Offerings

25.15 Sensimed

25.15.1 Business Overview

25.15.2 Product Offerings

25.16 St.Shine Optical

25.16.1 Business Overview

25.16.2 Product Offerings

25.17 Ultravision Clpl

25.17.1 Business Overview

25.17.2 Product Offerings

25.18 Visioneering Technologies

25.18.1 Business Overview

25.18.2 Product Offerings

25.19 Zeiss International

25.19.1 Business Overview

25.19.2 Product Offerings

26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn2hh2