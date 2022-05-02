Global Microgrids Technologies and Markets Report 2021-2026: Revenue Implications, Security of Microgrids, Insights into Safety, Islanding, and Energy Storage Standards

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrids: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Regional and country level markets will be segmented and analyzed by type and application. The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.

Microgrids are a critical and fundamental component of the development of smart grids. It is a distributed energy resource-based small-scale power system. To fully utilize the distributed generation potential, it is critical to adopt a system in which the associated loads and generation are treated as a subsystem or microgrid.



Distributed renewable energy microgrid technology holds significant potential as a key driver for increasing energy access for millions of people around the world without access to energy as well as for providing reliable and stable power to industry. Because the microgrid approach to electrical distribution allows local users more flexibility to control the optimization of power-sources and uses, it is growing in appeal.



Microgrids are an extension of on-site generators, or dedicated power supplies, sometimes called captive generation. Technically, a microgrid is a grouping of small, independent power-generating equipment connected to computer systems that monitor, control and balance energy demand and supply and storage in response to changing energy needs. They can also be cleaner if solar or wind is used as part of the energy mix.

Now that solar panel prices have fallen, distributed solar can be cheaper than running diesel generators alone for backup power. The microgrid market is therefore undergoing a transformation from a niche application intended for military bases, telecommunication base stations and remote communities to national grid extenders, a grid modernization tool for utilities, cities, communities and public institutions.



Market growth can be attributed to several factors, which vary depending on global region but include a growing demand for stable and reliable electricity, declining prices for microgrid technology, increasingly unstable grids (especially in more developed countries) and a lack of grid connectivity in many developing countries.



Emerging markets with little or no infrastructure are, in some ways, ideal for the microgrid system because they avoid the need for expensive and inefficient transmission and distribution systems. Microgrids allow the developer and user to put generation closer to the load, so there are fewer losses and no need to build the expensive transmission and distribution networks that are typical with the central generation model in use in much of the world today.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market and technologies for microgrids

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Coverage of definition, revenue implications, and security of microgrids, and insights into safety, islanding, and energy storage standards

Comparative study between grid-connected vs off-grid microgrids, and information on remote/island and hybrid microgrid

Highlights of the market potential for microgrids, based on major segment, product type, connection type, power source, type, end user, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Profile description of leading market companies, including ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. plc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview of Microgrid Technologies

Introduction

Definition of Microgrid Technologies

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Business Models

Facility Owner Financing and Maintenance

Utility Rate-Based

Pure Hardware Component Sales

Software as a Service

Government Energy Service Contracts

Power Purchase Agreements (Ppas)

Non-Synchronous Direct Current

Operations and Maintenance Contracts

Pay-As-You-Go (Payg)

Design, Build, Operate, Own and Maintain (Dboom)

Revenue Implications of Microgrids

Microgrid Security

Safety, Islanding and Energy Storage Standards

The Future of Microgrids

Trends

Outlook for the Market for Microgrid Technologies

Cost and Technology

Market

Financing and Business Model Identification

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19

Overview

Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Standardization and Interoperability

Offering a Total Solution

Value Chain: Grid-Connected Facilities

Value Chain: Grid-Connected Community

Value Chain: Off-Grid Microgrid

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment

Overview

Hardware

Software

Microgrid Control Systems and Power Management System

Microgrid Software as a Service

Automated Demand Response

Substation Automation

Distribution Automation (Da)

Services

Engineering and Design

Monitoring and Control

Operations and Maintenance

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Connection Type

Overview

Grid-Connected

Grid-Connected Vs. Off-Grid Microgrids

Remote/Island/Villages

Hybrid

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Power Source

Overview

Diesel-Powered Microgrids

Chp-Powered Microgrid

Solar Pv-Powered Microgrids

Wind-Powered Microgrids

Other Types of Powered Microgrids

Waste-To-Energy

Micro-Turbines (Hydro)

Distributed Energy Storage Systems

Batteries

Other Storage Technologies

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Ac Microgrids

Dc Microgrids

Hybrid Microgrids

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Type of Area

Overview

Urban/Metropolitan

Semiurban

Rural/Island

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End-user

Overview

Healthcare/Government

Educational

Commercial/Industrial

Military

Community/Utility

Remote/Island/Village

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Africa

Rest of Middle East

Chapter 13 Global Competitive Landscape

List of Other Market Players

Recent Developments

Microgrid Policies and Regulations

Europe

U.S.

China

India

Africa

Upcoming Projects

Patent Review

Trends Over Time

Patent Review by Software

Patent Review by Storage

Other Relevant Patents

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Company

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Canopy Power

Eaton Corp. plc

General Electric

Homer Energy LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Pareto Energy Ltd.

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms/Abbreviations

