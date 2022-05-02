New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272731/?utm_source=GNW

The global walk-behind lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2022-2027



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

• Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

• Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries



COVID-19 IMPACT



During COVID-19 many individuals started involving themselves in gardening activities to recreate and beautify their homes with a healthy lifestyle, thereby having positive impact on the market, however, there was fall in demand for walk-behind lawn mowers from the commercial users such as hotels, resorts, sports arenas, and others.



GLOBAL WALK-BEHIND LAWN MOWERS MARKET SEGMENTS OVERVIEW



Self-propelled lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market and are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.04% (by value) during the forecast period.

The availability of alternate fuel options and growing prominence of rechargeable batteries worldwide is driving the demand for battery-based walk-behind lawn mowers in the market.

In terms of drive type, manual drive lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% (by value) during the forecast period.



Residential users are the major revenue contributors towards the walk-behind lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Product

• Self-Propelled

• Push Lawn Mowers

• Hover Mowers

• Reel/Cylinder



Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gasoline-Powered

• Electric Cordless

• Electric Corded

• Manual-Powered

• Propane-Powered



Segmentation by End-User

• Residential

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

• Government & Others



Segmentation by Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• RWD

• FWD

• AWD



Segmentation by Start Type

• Push Start

• Recoil Start

• Key Start

• No Start



Segmentation by Blade Type

• Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades

• Cylinder Blades



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe is expected to observe the fastest growth rate in the walk-behind lawn mowers market during the forecast period. It is expected to grow due to the increasing government efforts to promote sustainable practices and integrate the same into landscapes, thereby adopting battery-based walk-behind lawn mowers.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Netherlands



• APAC

o China

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

o India



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Several global players such as Husqvarna, Deere & Company, MTD Products, Stiga, and others dominate the market. Many vendors are investing considerable resources in R&D initiatives to constantly upgrade their offerings and introduce new solutions in the market.



Key Vendors



• Deere & Company

• Honda Motor Company

• Husqvarna Group

• KUBOTA Corporation

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors



• AL-KO Gardentech

• ARIENS CO

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Bobcat Company

• Briggs & Stratton

• CHERVON

• Cobra Garden

• Einhell Germany AG

• Emak S.p.A

• Generac Power Systems

• Grey Technology

• Greenworks Tools

• Makita

• Masport

• McLane Reel Mowers

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Positecgroup

• Snow Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• STIHL

• The SUMEC Group Corp.

• Swisher Inc.

• Techtronic Industries

• Textron Inc.

• Wright Manufacturing

• Yangzhou Weibang Garden

