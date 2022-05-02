Invitation to Conference Call for DFDS' Report for Q1 2022

INVESTOR NEWS no. 14 - 2 May 2022
 

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q1 2022 on 11 May 2022 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date:        11 May 2022

Time:        10:00 CET

Telephone:   DK +45 35445577
                       UK +44 33 33000804
                       US +1 631 913 1422

Other international numbers: https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf

Access code: 71227226#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.        

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.


Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

DFDS 1. kvartal Telekonference Q1 2022 Conference call

UK_DFDS_No_14_02_05_2022_Q1_Conference_call

