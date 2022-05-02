Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2027 with Descriptive Profiles of Bloom Energy, Cummins, Delphi Automotive, General Electric, Mitsubishi, Panasonic, Rolls-Royce, and Shell

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers fuel cells used in stationary power generation and storage applications along with mobility applications. Other applications primarily include fuel cell electrolyzers.

The key contributor to growth is the stationary segment, especially combined heat and power (CHP) products, a technology that has evolved from the cogeneration process. Stationary systems provide electricity and sometimes heat and are immovable. Their output capacity generally ranges from 0.5 kW to 2 MW.



CHP systems are more efficient in fuel-to-energy conversion as they use heat generated during power generation. These systems are available in a wide range of power capability and sizes, making them popular for residential and commercial applications.

Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends in the market.

The fuel cell market is segmented based on a) type of fuel cell and b) application. Solid oxide fuel cells and proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) are the major types in the fuel cell market. The applications considered in this study are combined heating and power (CHP), stationary power supply units, auxiliary power units (APU), and vehicle propulsion systems.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Bloom Energy, Cummins Inc., Delphi Automotive, General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Group, Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd, and Shell Hydrogen BV

Report Includes

44 data tables and 38 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global market for hydrogen fuel cells technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for hydrogen fuel cells in stationery and transport power generation industry, future trends and innovations, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global hydrogen fuel cell market size for, and corresponding market share analysis by fuel cell type, application, and region

Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology updates, industry value chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Latest information on recent developments in the hydrogen fuel cell industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview

Technical Overview

History of Fuel Cells

Hydrogen Fuel Industry

Market Overview

Value Chain

Competitive Technologies

Government Initiatives to Promote Fuel Cells

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Combined Heat and Power

Auxiliary and Backup Power

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Pemfc

Pem Technology

Sofc

Sofc Technology

Sofc Technology: Current and Developmental Configurations

Other Fuel Cell Types

Alkaline Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

Molten Carbon Fuel Cell

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Stationary Power Units

Combined Heat and Power Units

Backup/Secondary Power Unit

Portable Power Units

Residential and Commercial (Generators)

Recreational and Commercial Vehicles

Signage

Anti-Idling Apus

Aircraft

Military Apus

Transportation

On-Road

Off-Road

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Apac

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Apac

North America

U.S.

Europe

Ene-Field

Pace

Kfw 433 (Germany)

Chapter 8 Recent Developments

Recent Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Acal Energy Ltd.

Acumentrics Holding Corp.

Adelan UK Ltd.

Afc Enenrgy

Alpps Fuel Cell Systems

Alstom Technology

Altergy

Ariston Holding N.V.

Babcock & Wilcox

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power

Clara Venture Labs

Convion Oy

Cummins Inc.

Delphi Automotive

Doosan Fuel Cell

Elcogen As

Entwicklungs Und Vertriebsgesellschaft Brennstoffzelle

Ezelleron Inc.

Fuelcell Energy

Fuel Cell Technologies

Fuji Electric

General Electric Co.

George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park

H2E Power Systems Inc.

H2 Power Tech

Haldor Topsoe A/S/Topsoe Fuel Cell

Horizon Fuel Cells and Riversimple

Itm Power

Intelligent Energy

Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.

Linde Boc

Logan Energy Corp.

Meidensha Corp.

Meridian Energy Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Palcan Fuel Cells Ltd.

Panasonic

Plug Power Inc.

Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (Posco)

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

Safcell

Shell Hydrogen Bv

Siemens Power Generation Inc.

Smart Fuel Cell AG (Sfc)

Solidpower

Staxera GmbH (Sunfire)

Sulzer Hexis AG

Sumitomo Corp.

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.

Toyota

Vaillant GmbH

Versa Power Systems Inc.

Violet Fuel Cell Sticks

Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

