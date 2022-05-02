New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272736/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the industry.



The global medical device coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027



With the advent of COVID-19, many scientists started developing novel and eco-friendly surface coating based nano materials from anti-viral and anti-bacterial metal ions and polymers which can prevent surface related SARS-CoV-2 infection.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

• Increase In Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

• Technological Innovations in Medical Device Coatings



GLOBAL MEDICA DEVICE COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTS



• Hydrophilic coatings accounted for the highest share of more than 31% in the global medical device coatings market due to its wide application on medical devices for lubricity and compatibility.

• Metallic coatings provide antibacterial properties, durability, compatibility, and other features when coated on medical devices which is contributing to its larger share of around 64.60% compared to non-metallic coatings in the global medical device coatings market.

• Catheters being the most commonly used medical devices in healthcare settings accounted for the major share of over 29% in the global medical device coatings market in 2021.



Segmentation by Coating Type

• Hydrophilic

• Antimicrobial

• Drug-eluting

• Thromboresistant

• others



Segmentation by Material

• Metallic

• Non-metallic



Segmentation of Product

• Catheters

• Implants

• Electrosurgical Instruments

• Stents

• Other



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• In 2021, North America dominated the global medical device coatings market with the highest share of more than 38.00% owing to its large presence of manufacturers, high usage of medical devices, and advancements in medical coatings.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o United States

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o South Korea



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Most of the leading players are focusing on implementing several strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase in R&D investment, and strengthening their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence.



Major Vendors

• Hydromer

• Covalon

• DSM

• AST Products

• BioInteractions

• Specialty Coating Systems

• Sciessent



Other Prominent Vendors

• Advanced Industrial Coatings

• Allvivo Vascular

• Avient

• Axalta Coating Systems

• BioCote

• Biomerics

• Carmeda AB

• DOT GmbH

• Endura Coatings

• ENS Technology

• Formacoat

• Freudenberg Medical

• Harland Medical Systems

• Hemoteq addresses

• Isoflux

• jMedtech Coating Technologies

• Merit Medical Systems

• Microban

• Mitsubishi Chemical America (AdvanSource Biomaterials)

• Mitsui Chemicals

• NanoSono’s

• Orchid

• Orion Industries

• Para-Coat Technologies

• Precision Coating Company

• Surmodics

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• TST

• TUA Systems

• Wright Coating Technologies

• Biocoat

• Corline Biomedical

• Surface Solutions Group

• IST (Integrated Surface Technologies)

• Cytonix

• Medtronic

• Teleflex

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272736/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________