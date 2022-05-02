New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272729/?utm_source=GNW

The forestry power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Growth in Commercial Construction Market

• Demand For Forestry Power Tool Accessories in Residential Spaces

• Rising Demand for Implementation of Safety Guidelines



COVID-19 IMPACT



The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global forestry power tool accessories market on a large scale. The fall in demand for accessories is due to the closure of most retail spaces and a halt in various commercial and residential constructional activities.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The low operating cost of chainsaws is driving the global forestry power tool accessories market. This is because the applications require high-quality performance tools like chainsaws used in tree falling and clearing of shrubs and greens.

• Innovation in technology by key vendors is also driving the forest power tools manufacturing industry. For instance, the evolution of eco-friendly products in the gardening and forestry industry has gained traction among manufacturers. The adoption of eco-friendly products represents the next evolution in portable power tools.

• Growth in the commercial construction market is driving the forestry machinery market. During post-pandemic, the construction market is expected to witness positive growth due to a growing demand for projects across most commercial construction work areas coupled with recovering economy.

• forestry accessories in residential spaces, contributing to the forestry power tool accessories market share. The growing urbanization is expected to show significant demand in the accessories market due to the increased firewood demand in cold countries like Canada, China, and Russia.

• It is expected that there will be a huge demand for electric chain saws as they are easy to operate, store and light in weight with a wide range of guide bars and chains.



GLOBAL FORESTRY POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES MARKET SEGMENTS



In terms of product type, the saw chains segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of more than 6%, followed by trimmer lines, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.



The applications of saw chains are wide. The demand for chainsaws typically increases after storms and cold winters due to cutting tree barks. This has driven the demand for chainsaws in palm oil and soybean production. In addition, cold countries like Russia, Canada, and the US see a massive demand for firewood in chilly winters due to the increase in fuel prices across the globe.



Segmentation by Product



• Saw Chains

• Guide Bars

• Trimmer Lines

• Brush Cutter Blades

• Harvester Chains

• Spark Plugs



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• The US residential sector supports the demand for forestry power tool accessories across North America. Factors such as government stimulus, high household incomes, and increasing demand for home improvement led to the expansion of the residential construction sector across the country.

• In APAC, forestry tools and accessories are mainly driven by Australia, China, and Japan. Moreover, Japan is considered the major contributor of wood and exports its wooden products to many countries such as China, the US, and many more. The growing demand for renovation and growing commercial infrastructure are expected to increase the demand for forestry accessories in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Sweden

o Poland

o Netherlands

o Denmark

o Norway

o Finland



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of MEA



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The key leading vendors in the global forestry accessories market are Husqvarna, STIHL, STIGA, Oregon, and MTD Products, to mention a few. The competition among these key players is intense globally. The competition between vendors is based on product offerings and pricing. Various vendors use new business models and focus on developing their product portfolios to drive growth.



Key Vendors

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• STIGA S.P.A

• STIHL

• Oregon



Other Prominent Vendors

• Bahco

• Cannon Bar Works

• Einhell

• Iggesund

• GB Forestry

• Kärcher

• Whites Forestry

• WORX

• Zomax

