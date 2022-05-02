Turnover of Apranga Group in April 2022

English Lithuanian

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 22.6 million in April 2022 and increased by 81.3% comparing to April 2021.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed (stores with a separate entrance from the outside and sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 February 2021, stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021). All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020, and in Estonia - from 11 March 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-April 2021.

In January through April 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 75.2 million or by 97.9% more than in 2021 and by 10.8% more than in 2019.

In January-April 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 81.8% year-to-year, in Latvia surged by 210.4 % and in Estonia grew by 60.9%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.2 thousand sq. m., or by 2.4% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801