Furthermore, it allows to improve understanding of mechanisms of action and resistance to treatment.



The global biomarkers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.44%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Increased Adoption of Biomarkers in Personalized Medicine is driving the global biomarkers market growth. As many healthcare settings have gained interest in personalized/precision medicine, many vendors have increased the studies focussing on identifying biomarkers to provide healthcare system solutions to them.

• Increasing focus on digital biomarkers will also drive the global Currently, several digital biomarkers are being tested for feasibility and reliability in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease and clinical outcome assessments.

• Increasing discovery of epigenetic biomarkers for oncology is also driving the biomarker technologies market. There are more emerging companies increasing their research & development focus on discovering more epigenetics to diagnose various types of cancers.

• Technological Advancements in Biomarker Discovery are also positively impacting the biomarkers diagnostics industry. For instance, a recent development in portable biosensors allows rapid, accurate, and on-site detection of biomarkers, which helps prevent disease spread by controlling sources.



GROWTH ENABLERS



• Increase In Number of Pipeline Biomarkers

• Rising Adoption of Biomarkers In Disease Diagnostics

• Technological Advancements in Biomarker Discovery



GLOBAL BIOMARKERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Oncology dominated the indication segment because biomarkers are being largely used for cancer research and diagnostics due to its high prevalence worldwide. Biomarkers in the field of oncology has revolutionized the diagnostics and treatment pathways.



Diagnostics dominated the application segment. However, the application of biomarkers in drug discovery & development is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because biomarkers studies is expected to become an integral part of the drug development process with the aim of developing more effective drugs at a lower cost



Diagnostic biomarker dominated the type of segment as diagnostic biomarker studies have entered a new era where it holds promise for early diagnosis and effective treatment of many diseases.



Segmentation by Indication

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Immunology

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Personalized Medicine (PM)

• Others



Segmentation by Type

• Diagnostic Biomarker

• Monitoring Biomarker

• Prognostic Biomarker

• Susceptibility Biomarker

• Other Biomarker



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Multiple companies partnering and investing in biomarkers research and development will help the companies to innovate new drugs and reduce the economic burden.



Key Vendors



• Abbott company

• BioMerieux

• Biohit OYJ

• CENTOGENE

• Creative Diagnostics

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche company

• Fujirebio

• General Electric (GE) company

• TAmiRNA



Other Prominent Vendors



• Accure Therapeutics

• Agilent

• Almac Group

• Applied Research Using OMIC Sciences (AROMICS)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• BioVision

• Caris Life Sciences

• Denovo Biopharma

• Dreamgenics

• Eisai

• Epigenomics

• Immunovia

• Insilico Medicine

• Lexogen

• Monument Tx

• Oryzon Genomics

• Plexision

• Rules-Based Medicine

• Siemens Healthineers

• Second Genome Therapeutics

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Ymir Genomics



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the geography because biomarkers have been in use highly for diagnostic purposes, drug discovery & development, and precision medicine. The increase in R&D expenditures and fundings for biomarker-driven drug discovery & development and precision medicine is one of the major driving factors in all the regions.



APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. Increasing developments and incorporation of advanced technologies to enhance the biomarker-based testing and increasing demand for biomarkers in drug development and personalized medicine are one of the primary factors in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain



• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the global Biomarkers market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Biomarkers market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Biomarkers market.

