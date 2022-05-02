RBC iShares Expands ETF Offering with the iShares Megatrends ETF Suite

English French

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expands its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of four iShares Megatrends ETFs.



The four ETFs (collectively the “iShares ETFs”) are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today; the new iShares ETFs will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Fund Name Ticker Annual

Management

Fee iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.39% iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.35%1 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.39% iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.39%



Steven Leong, Head of iShares Product, BlackRock Canada:

“With the launch of these new ETFs, RBC iShares continues to deliver high quality, growth focused strategies to support portfolio construction, helping advisors and investors meet their long-term investment objectives. These new ETFs give investors additional tools to diversify their portfolios, enabling easy access to megatrends which we believe are powerful, transformative forces that can change the trajectory of the global economy by shifting the priorities of societies, driving innovation and redefining business models.”

Mark Neill, Head of RBC ETFs, RBC Global Asset Management Inc.:

“Since the launch of RBC iShares three years ago, we have been committed to providing Canadian investors and advisors with an unparalleled suite of ETFs to help them meet their evolving needs, by leveraging the expertise of two leading global asset managers. The addition of Megatrends ETFs is another milestone that reflects this commitment, and further demonstrates the strength of the RBC iShares strategic alliance.”

1 If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each ETF managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate (“iShares ETF”) in which this ETF may invest (an “underlying product fee” and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the “total annual fee”). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which this ETF may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by this ETF. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this ETF to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by this ETF will not exceed the percentage of the net asset value set out in this table. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by this ETF are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.







Capturing long-term forces shaping our future

The launch of RBC iShares Megatrends ETFs provides Canadian investors access to the long-term, transformational forces influencing the future of our global economy and society. These exposures seek to capture transformational trends that have not yet reached their full potential.

The iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF (XEXP) provides exposure to securities of issuers that create or use exponential technologies, as determined by the index provider, driving progress in the tech sector and beyond.

The iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF (XCLN) provides exposure to securities of issuers that are involved in the clean energy sector or generate clean power, as determined by the index provider.

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF (XDNA) provides exposure to securities of issuers that could benefit from the long-term growth and innovation in genomics, immunology and bioengineering, as determined by the index provider.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF (XHAK) provides exposure to securities of issuers that are involved in cyber security and technology, as determined by the index provider.

RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For more information about RBC iShares, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.15 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.



About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $580 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under license. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under license. © 2022 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.

