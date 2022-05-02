Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size to Hit USD 28.93 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics, And Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic fracturing market size is projected to touch USD 28.93 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 11.74 billion in 2020 and USD 15.31 billion in 2021. The rising demand for oil, gas, and other petroleum products and the rising demand for advanced hydraulic equipment for exploration may propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled, “Hydraulic Fracturing Market Forecast, 2021-2028.”

Prominent Companies Announce Innovative Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch innovative products to provide effective extraction services and boost brand image. For example, Halliburton Company launched its Express Fiber optic solution in July 2021. It is an extremely effective solution with a lower impact on existing exploration activities and routine cross-well monitoring. This launch may enable the company to provide effective solutions and boost its brand image globally. Further, the adoption of research and development activities may enable manufacturers to develop effective solutions that eliminate complications during oil and gas reserve exploration and speed up the process. This strategy may enable them to boost their market position.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 28.93 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 15.31 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 227 Segments covered By Well Type; By Technology; By Application; and By Region Growth Drivers Fluctuating Oil Prices and Closure of Manufacturing Facilities to Hinder Market Progress Rising Awareness Regarding the Potential of Untapped Energy Reserves to Foster Market Growth





Fluctuating Oil Prices and Closure of Manufacturing Facilities to Hinder Market Progress



This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of oil price fluctuations and the closure of several manufacturing industries. An alarming spike in COVID-19 infections provoked governments to impose strict lockdown restrictions on extraction and manufacturing. As a result, prices for natural resources such as oil, fuel, and other resources began fluctuating.

Furthermore, the halt on manufacturing and transport led to a lack of raw materials and supply chain disruptions. However, the post relaxation phase is likely to raise the market’s position as industries adopt automated production and extraction technologies alongside social distancing. This factor is expected to boost market growth during the pandemic.





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Awareness Regarding the Potential of Untapped Energy Reserves to Foster Market Growth

The rising awareness regarding the potential and effectiveness of untapped reserves such as tight and shale gas is likely to boost hydraulic fracturing’s adoption. The rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy reserves is likely to facilitate unconventional gas exploration activities. Nearly one-third of U.S. crude oil is obtained from the Permian, which, in turn, may boost its extraction activities. Furthermore, a rising focus on the productivity of crude oils and other gas is likely to fuel the market development.

The deployment of advanced technologies for oil extraction is expected to enhance productivity and boost hydraulic fracturing’s adoption. According to the information provided by the American Petroleum Institute, approximately 95 percent of all-natural gas wells shall require hydraulic fracking techniques in the upcoming years. The adoption of automated machinery is likely to enhance oil mining activities and improve the production of petroleum, oil, and gas products. These factors are likely to drive the hydraulic fracturing market growth.

However, strict government environmental protection norms and the growing trend of renewable energy production are likely to hamper the market's growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419





Hydraulic Fracturing Segmentation:

By well type, the market is segmented into vertical and horizontal. As per technology, it is bifurcated into sliding sleeve and plug & perf. Based on application, it is classified into offshore and onshore. Geographically, it is grouped into the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Russia, China, Australia, and the rest of the world.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Incorporation of Government Regulations and Mining Standards to Fuel Growth in U.S.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the hydraulic fracturing market share because of industry standards and favorable federal regulations. The market in the U.S. stood at USD 9.12 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow positively in the upcoming years. Further, the huge potential for oil production, tight gas reserve, shale gas reserve, and natural gas is expected to boost hydraulic fracturing’s adoption. In addition, consistent investments and upcoming development are expected to boost market development in the U.S.

In China, oil & gas manufacturers actively work on the extraction of natural gas from shale rock formations, which, in turn, may boost hydraulic fracturing’s adoption. Governments encourage domestic national oil companies (NOCs) to boost their foreign and domestic contribution in the exploration and production (E&P) sector, which, in turn, may boost investments and production. These factors may propel the industry growth in the country.

Countries such as Brazil, the UAE, China, Australia, Russia, Argentina, and Canada adopt hydraulic fracturing to boost the exploration of energy reserves. Government initiatives, policies, regulations, and investments may support the adoption of hydraulic fracturing in countries, thus boosting the market growth.





Quick Buy - Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100419





Industry Development:

December 2020: Schlumberger contributed its onshore fracturing business to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. in Canada and the U.S. The contribution consisted of pump-down perforating, Permian frac sand business, and pressure pumping.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Hydraulic Fracturing Market Report

Schlumberger (U.S.)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (U.S.)

Weatherford (U.S.)

Halliburton (U.S.)

FTS International (U.S.)

BJ Services (U.S.)

Cudd Energy Services (U.S.)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (U.S.)

Calfrac Well Services (Canada)

Liberty Oilfield Services (U.S.)

Trican Well Services Ltd. (Canada)

Basic Energy Services (U.S.)

Superior Energy Services (U.S.)

RockPile Energy Services (U.S.)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419





Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segments Covered :

By Well Type:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Technology:

Plug & Perf

Sliding Sleeve

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hydraulic-fracturing-market-100419





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment