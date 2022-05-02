New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272723/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2022-2027



MARKET GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITIES



• Rising OTC Buying behavior of Anti-inflammatory drugs Among Larger Patient Groups

• Rising Prevalence of a Broad Range of Inflammatory Diseases

• Increasing Use of Biologics for Treating Inflammatory Diseases



GLOBAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTS



• Based on drug class, biologics and biosimilars is the major contributor in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $33.64 billion during the forecast period.

• The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is highly competitive and fragmented even though the leading companies are constantly consolidating their market position through strategic and high-profile mergers and acquisitions.



Segmentation by Drug Class

• Biologics & Biosimilars

• NSAIDs

• Steroids

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Respiratory Diseases

• Others



Segmentation by Route of Administration

• Parenteral

• Oral

• Topical

• Inhalation



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 41.38% in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market in 2021 and witness the highest incremental growth of $20.88 billion during the forecast period.



Increasing population, the emergence of autoimmune diseases, expansion of demand, increase in pharma and biopharma facilities, and the advent of COVID-19 are major factors to boost the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs in Europe.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain



• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Key Vendors



• AbbVie

• Amgen

• Biogen

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Eli Lilly & Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co

• Novartis

• Pfizer



Other Prominent Vendors

• Actiza Pharmaceutical

• Allergan

• Antibe Therapeutics

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

• AstraZeneca

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Bayer

• Bio-Thera Solutions

• Cadila Pharmaceuticals

• Cipla

• Celltrion

• CENTURION REMEDIES

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Eisai

• Gilead Sciences

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

• Lupin

• Medico Remedies

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• Samsung Bioepis

• Sanofi

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

• Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

• UCB

• FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS

• Teva pharmaceuticals

