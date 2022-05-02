New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272723/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2022-2027
MARKET GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITIES
• Rising OTC Buying behavior of Anti-inflammatory drugs Among Larger Patient Groups
• Rising Prevalence of a Broad Range of Inflammatory Diseases
• Increasing Use of Biologics for Treating Inflammatory Diseases
GLOBAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTS
• Based on drug class, biologics and biosimilars is the major contributor in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $33.64 billion during the forecast period.
• The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is highly competitive and fragmented even though the leading companies are constantly consolidating their market position through strategic and high-profile mergers and acquisitions.
Segmentation by Drug Class
• Biologics & Biosimilars
• NSAIDs
• Steroids
• Others
Segmentation by Application
• Autoimmune Diseases
• Respiratory Diseases
• Others
Segmentation by Route of Administration
• Parenteral
• Oral
• Topical
• Inhalation
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 41.38% in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market in 2021 and witness the highest incremental growth of $20.88 billion during the forecast period.
Increasing population, the emergence of autoimmune diseases, expansion of demand, increase in pharma and biopharma facilities, and the advent of COVID-19 are major factors to boost the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs in Europe.
Segmentation by Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• Middle East & Africa
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o Turkey
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Key Vendors
• AbbVie
• Amgen
• Biogen
• Bristol Myers Squibb
• Eli Lilly & Company
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co
• Novartis
• Pfizer
Other Prominent Vendors
• Actiza Pharmaceutical
• Allergan
• Antibe Therapeutics
• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
• AstraZeneca
• Aurobindo Pharma
• Bayer
• Bio-Thera Solutions
• Cadila Pharmaceuticals
• Cipla
• Celltrion
• CENTURION REMEDIES
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
• Eisai
• Gilead Sciences
• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
• Lupin
• Medico Remedies
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
• Samsung Bioepis
• Sanofi
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
• Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
• UCB
• FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS
• Teva pharmaceuticals
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global anti-inflammatory drugs market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.
