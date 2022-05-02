New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Goat Milk Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932562/?utm_source=GNW

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The global goat milk cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2027.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES



• Premiumization Of Beauty Products

• Diversifying Product Portfolios

• Social Influencers Reshaping the Cosmetics Market



The demand for goat milk cosmetics is influenced by growing demand for ethical cosmetics, growing consumption of skin care products and shifting demand from luxury brands to artisanal products



GOAT MILK COSMETICS MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTATION



Bathing accessories segment hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, market for other goat milk cosmetics products such as lip balm and shaving cream is expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.99% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for these products in the market.

The change in demand from mass beauty goods to luxury premium items tailored to the needs of the consumer has created a plethora of opportunities for new products to enter the goat milk cosmetics market



Segmentation by Product Type

• Bathing Accessories

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Foot Hand & Nail Care

• Other



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Drug Stores

• Online Channels

• Others



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The market consists of various vendors including Dionis, Bend Soap Company, Ziaja and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. The goat milk cosmetics business is extremely fragmented, with local, regional, and multinational suppliers operating all over the world. However, the number of global players is limited, and the growing popularity of natural cosmetics has given rise to a wave of domestic and local vendors in the business, all of whom pose a major challenge to vendors worldwide.

Companies are developing products for specific skin conditions. For example, Bend Soap Company, a goat milk soap company, has created goat milk soap for those with specific skin conditions, including eczema, acne, and sensitive skin



Key Company Profiles



• Dionis

• Bend Soap Company

• Ziaja

• Gorgeous Soaps

• Sunaroma

• Crabtree & Evelyn

• Legend’s Creek

• Horse O Peace

• Dr Squatch

• Zum Bars

• Beekman

• Nubian Heritage

• Windrift Hills

• Bates Family Farm

• Lover’s Care

• Goat Milk Stuff

• Harvest Hill Skincare

• Sun Hill Skincarel

• Little Seed Farm

• Kate Somerville

• Haute Goat

• Chivas Skin Care

• Whey Organic Cosmetics

• Mt Capra (Whey Organic Cosmetics)

• Billie Goat Soap



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America region was the biggest revenue contributors in the goat milk cosmetics market. However, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o India



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

