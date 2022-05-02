The Worldwide Smart Glass Industry is Expected to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2026

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glass Market (2021-2026) by Technology Type, Mode of Control Type, End-Use Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Glass Market is estimated to be USD 11.02 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.66 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.87%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Smart Glass Market is driving due to the growing demand for smart glass in various automobiles, aviation, transportation, constructions, etc. The price reduction of electrochromic materials includes a decrease in maintenance cost with optimal energy saving through smart glass applications that drive the market's growth.
Additionally, increasing government support and mandate regulations for energy-efficient construction solutions are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with smart glass, especially in high-end and luxury vehicles, and technical issues may affect the smart glass performance. These are the factors restricting the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the emergence of eco-friendly buildings, growing demand for energy-efficient products, raising solar power generation plants & unconventional power sources, and tapping potential avenues will create opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, the high cost associated with an initial investment to perform research and development activities and manufacturing and lack of awareness of the long-term benefits of smart glass are the challenges that may negatively affect the global smart glass market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AGC, Inc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobin S.A., Corning Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, Glass Apps LLC, Nuclear Suppliers Group, Pleotint LLC, Research Frontiers, Showa Denko Materials Co Ltd, and View, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Glass Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Smart Glass in Various Applications
4.1.2 Price Reduction with Optimal Energy Saving
4.1.3 Increasing Government Support and Mandate Legislations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Smart Glass
4.2.2 Poor Performance Due to Technical Issue
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The emergence of Eco-Friendly Buildings
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Products
4.3.3 Rising Solar Power Generation Plants
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Cost Associated with Manufacturing and R&D Activities
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness related to Benefits of Smart Glass
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Smart Glass Market, By Technology Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active Glass
6.2.1 Electrochromic Glass
6.2.2 Liquid Crystals (L.C.s)
6.2.3 Polymers Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLCs) Glass
6.2.4 Micro-Blinds
6.2.5 Nanocrystals
6.2.6 Suspended Particle Displays (SPD)
6.3 Passive Glass
6.3.1 Photochromic Glass
6.3.2 Thermochromic Glass
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Photovoltaic And OLED Lighting
6.4.2 3D Gorilla Glass
6.4.3 Smart Controls
7 Global Smart Glass Market, By Mode of Control Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dimmer
7.3 Remote
7.4 Switches
7.5 Others
8 Global Smart Glass Market, By End-Use Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Architectural
8.2.1 Commercial
8.2.2 Corporate
8.2.3 Educational Buildings
8.2.4 Healthcare and Lab Facilities
8.2.5 Retail
8.2.6 Residential
8.3 Transportation
8.3.1 Automotive
8.3.1.1 Bus/Rail
8.3.1.2 Rear View Mirrors
8.3.1.3 Sunroofs
8.3.1.4 Windows
8.3.1.5 Windshields
8.3.2 Aerospace
8.3.2.1 Dimmable Windows
8.3.2.2 Exit Doors
8.3.3 Marine
8.3.3.1 Windows
8.3.3.2 Skylight
8.3.4 Power Generation Plant (Solar)
8.3.5 Consumer Electronics and Others
8.3.5.1 Museum Artwork Exposition
8.3.5.2 Sunglasses
8.3.5.3 Others
9 Global Smart Glass Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 AGC, Inc
11.2 AGP America S.A.
11.3 America Insulated Glass, LLC
11.4 Bowers Group
11.5 Central Glass Co Ltd
11.6 ChromeGenics AB
11.7 Chorum Technologies, Inc
11.8 Compagnie de Saint-Gobin S.A.
11.9 Coring Incorporated
11.10 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd
11.11 Gauzy Ltd
11.12 Gentex Corporation
11.13 Glass Apps LLC
11.14 Kinestral Technologies, Inc
11.15 Miru Smart Technologies
11.16 Nippon Steel Glass Co Ltd
11.17 Nuclear Suppliers Group
11.18 Pleotint LLC
11.19 PPG Industries, Inc
11.20 PGW Auto Glass, LLC
11.21 RavenWindow
11.22 Research Frontiers
11.23 Scienstry
11.24 Showa Denko Materials Co Ltd
11.25 Smartglass Internationals
11.26 Smart Films International
11.27 SPD Control Systems Corporation
11.28 Taiwan Glass Group
11.29 VELUX Group
11.30 View, Inc
11.31 Vitrum Glass Group
11.32 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
12 Appendix
