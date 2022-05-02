The Worldwide Smart Glass Industry is Expected to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2026

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glass Market (2021-2026) by Technology Type, Mode of Control Type, End-Use Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Glass Market is estimated to be USD 11.02 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.66 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.87%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Smart Glass Market is driving due to the growing demand for smart glass in various automobiles, aviation, transportation, constructions, etc. The price reduction of electrochromic materials includes a decrease in maintenance cost with optimal energy saving through smart glass applications that drive the market's growth.

Additionally, increasing government support and mandate regulations for energy-efficient construction solutions are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with smart glass, especially in high-end and luxury vehicles, and technical issues may affect the smart glass performance. These are the factors restricting the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the emergence of eco-friendly buildings, growing demand for energy-efficient products, raising solar power generation plants & unconventional power sources, and tapping potential avenues will create opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, the high cost associated with an initial investment to perform research and development activities and manufacturing and lack of awareness of the long-term benefits of smart glass are the challenges that may negatively affect the global smart glass market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AGC, Inc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobin S.A., Corning Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, Glass Apps LLC, Nuclear Suppliers Group, Pleotint LLC, Research Frontiers, Showa Denko Materials Co Ltd, and View, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



