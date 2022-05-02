New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272741/?utm_source=GNW

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The US remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.63%.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Increasing Innovations in Wearable Medical Devices

• Growing Use of Mobile Technologies & Smart Devices for Remote Patient Monitoring

• Aging Population Vulnerable to Chronic Diseases



U.S. REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Devices and Software segment accounts for the largest share than that of the Services segment in the U.S. remote patient monitoring market. The increasing adoption of wearable medical devices, technological advancements in IoT, the rise in the adoption of home healthcare systems are expected to boost the adoption of device & software segment in the remote patient monitoring market.



The hospitals and specialty clinics accounted for the largest share in the U.S. remote patient monitoring market and the Homecare setting is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-user. With the increased demand for hospital beds and the challenge of delivering care with staff shortages, some health care centers prefer remote patient monitoring solutions. Moreover, technological advancements have made it viable to monitor patients remotely while at home or in skilled nursing facilities.



Segmentation by Component

• Devices & Software

• Services



Segmentation by Devices

• Cardiac Monitoring Devices

• Respiratory Monitoring Devices

• Blood Glucose Monitors (Includes CGM)

• Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

• Other Rpm Devices



Segmentation by Application

• Cardiology Remote Patient Monitoring

• Pulmonology Remote Patient Monitoring

• Endocrinology Remote Patient Monitoring?

• Others



Segmentation by End-User

• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Long Term & Acute Care Centers

• Other End Users



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Manufacturers and providers are rapidly approaching the RPM technology to limit costs, improve patient outcomes, and cut down on using more expensive services for a share of this growing market.



The major competitors in the industry are focusing their efforts on reducing the size of remote patient monitoring devices. These companies are also attempting to increase their market share by launching new goods and forming collaborations with other industry participants. As a result, these factors are expected to increase the remote patient monitoring market size.



Key Vendors



• Medtronic

• Philips Healthcare

• ResMed



Other Prominent Vendors



• 100-Plus

• A&D Company

• Abbott

• AltumView Syste

• BIOTRONIK

• Boston Scientific

• Bardy Diagnostics

• Cardiomo Care

• Cardiologs

• Dragerwerk

• Hoffmann-La Roche

• GE Healthcare

• GrandCare Systems

• Honeywell International

• iHealthUnifiedcare

• Qardio

• MedM

• Masimo Corporation

• Medopad

• Nihon Kohden

• Omron Healthcare

• OSPLabs

• Resideo Technologies

• Smiths Medical

• Spacelabs Healthcare

• Senseonics

• TeleMedCare

• VitalConnect

• Vitls

• Modivcare

• Hill-Rom

• Vivify Health

• ACL Digital

• Dexcom

• iRhythm Technologies

• Vivalink

• Biobeat

• CareValidate

• Biofourmis

• CAREMINDr

• Datos Health

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272741/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________