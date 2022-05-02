The Global Airway Management Tubes Market is expected to grow by $ 255.98 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airway Management Tubes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272686/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the airway management tubes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for single-use devices, an increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, and a rise in the volume of surgeries.

The airway management tubes market analysis includes device segment and geographic landscape.



The airway management tubes market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Supraglottic devices

• Infraglottic devices

• Resuscitators

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing emphasis on pediatric airway management as one of the prime reasons driving the airway management tubes market growth during the next few years. Also, online marketing strategies and technological advances in airway management products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on airway management tubes market covers the following areas:

• Airway management tubes market sizing

• Airway management tubes market forecast

• Airway management tubes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airway management tubes market vendors that include Ambu AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare (Group) Ltd., Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medis Medical (UK) Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Mercury Medical, Pulmodyne Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Smiths Group Plc, SourceMark, SunMed LLC, Teleflex Inc., Trudell Healthcare Solutions Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc.. Also, the airway management tubes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

