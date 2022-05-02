The Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 2.30 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272684/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the breast imaging technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine, growing prevalence of breast cancer cases, and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions.

The breast imaging technologies market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The breast imaging technologies market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Mammography

• Breast ultrasound

• Breast MRI

• Image-guided breast biopsy

• Other imaging techniques



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus on courses and medical exhibitions for breast imaging products as one of the prime reasons driving the breast imaging technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, funding and capital investments and product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on breast imaging technologies market covers the following areas:

• Breast imaging technologies market sizing

• Breast imaging technologies market forecast

• Breast imaging technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast imaging technologies market vendors that include AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Canon Inc., CMR Naviscan Corp., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., General Medical Merate Spa, Hologic Inc., Koning Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MEDI-FUTURE Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Micrima Ltd., Perlong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., and Tualatin Imaging PC. Also, the breast imaging technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________