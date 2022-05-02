XCPCNL Business Services Announces Authorized Share Reduction

Charlotte, North Carolina, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is excited to announce that the Company has completed an authorized share reduction.

The Company signed a Certificate of Amendment of Certificate of Incorporation, stating, "The total number of authorized shares that the corporation is authorized to issue is 750,000,000 shares of common stock."

Additionally, the Company has successfully returned two million shares to the treasury.

“This is a significant step for us. We are continually looking for ways to combat any manipulation of our stock and increase value for our shareholders. We are doing due diligence on several opportunities in various sectors that we believe we tremendously grow our Company. Once details are finalized, we will be able to share this information with our shareholders," said CEO Tim Matthews.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

