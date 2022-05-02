The Global Blood Collection Tubes Market is expected to grow by $ 752.75 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Collection Tubes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272681/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the blood collection tubes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, a growing number of blood collection and blood donation programs, and the rise in geriatric population.

The blood collection tubes market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The blood collection tubes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• EDTA tubes

• Serum separating tubes

• Heparin tubes

• ESR tubes

• Glucose tubes



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of strategic developments as one of the prime reasons driving the blood collection tubes market growth during the next few years. Also, growing application of vacuum blood collection tubes and investment opportunities in blood collection tubes market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blood collection tubes market covers the following areas:

• Blood collection tubes market sizing

• Blood collection tubes market forecast

• Blood collection tubes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood collection tubes market vendors that include AdvaCare Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biosigma SpA, Bio-x, Cardinal Health Inc., CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, Greiner AG, Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd, Hebei Xinle Sci and Tech Co. Ltd., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Labtech Disposables, Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., QIAGEN NV, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, and Borolab Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the blood collection tubes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

