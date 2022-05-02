The Global Vetronics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vetronics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272680/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the vetronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the modernization of existing military vehicles, growing adoption of embedded military systems, and Shifting focus toward network-centric warfare.

The vetronics market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The vetronics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Military

• Homeland security



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of advanced vetronics for next-generation military vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the vetronics market growth during the next few years. Also, combining vetronics with hybrid engines and government initiatives to revitalize domestic supply chains for vetronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vetronics market covers the following areas:

• Vetronics market sizing

• Vetronics market forecast

• Vetronics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vetronics market vendors that include Adecco Group AG, AMETEK Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Curtiss Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Oshkosh Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Also, the vetronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

