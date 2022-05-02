The EPS Market is expected to grow by $ 163.25 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.39% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EPS Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272677/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the eps market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector, increased demand from the construction industry, and environmental benefits associated with EPS.

The eps market in the US analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The eps market in us is segmented as below:

By Application

• Building and construction

• Packaging

• Others



By Type

• White

• Grey and silver



This study identifies the growing demand for lightweight containers and packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the eps market in us growth during the next few years. Also, new product development and lack of awareness of eco-friendly products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on eps market in us covers the following areas:

• Eps market in us sizing

• Eps market in us forecast

• Eps market in us industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eps market in us vendors that include Alpek SAB de CV, Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Dart Container Corp., Epsilyte LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Chem Ltd., NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc., RAPAC, RTP Co., SABIC, Styropek Mexico S.A. de C.V., and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the eps market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

