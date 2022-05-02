The Global Self-driving Truck Market is expected to grow by $ 864.39 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 46.54% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-driving Truck Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272672/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the self-driving truck market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing road accidents, increasing environmental concerns, and maturing autonomous vehicles concept.

The self-driving truck market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The self-driving truck market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Logistics

• Construction and manufacturing

• Mining

• Port



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the decongestion of traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the self-driving truck market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for ADAS and integration of IoT and ai in self-driving trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-driving truck market vendors that include AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Aptiv Plc, Caterpillar Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Continental AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG, Embark Technology Inc., Ford Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Inceptio Technology, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Iveco S.p.A, Kodiak Robotics Inc., PACCAR Inc., PlusAI Inc., Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd., Tesla Inc., TuSimple Holdings Inc., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the self-driving truck market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

