First Radisson Collection hotel in the Baltics opens in the heart of Tallinn

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the debut of its luxury lifestyle, Radisson Collection brand in the Baltics with the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn in Estonia, following an extensive 25 million Euro renovation.

Located on Rävala boulevard in Estonia’s charming capital city, Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn is the newest Radisson Collection property to open in the Baltics and Estonia’s charming capital city. The hotel’s prime location in the medieval cobblestoned Old Town, home to cafés and shops as well as the Kiek in de Kök, a 15th-century tower. Tallinn’s main square is at a walking distance and is one of the many sites to visit in this UNESCO World Heritage Site city filled with character, history, palaces, churches, and other historic treasures.







Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn features 287 rooms and suites including Family Rooms, Suites and Junior Suites with access to fitness and sauna facilities, and Premium Suites overlooking the old town. The hotel also has a beautiful panoramic Presidential Suite. The fourth-floor relaxation area includes a spa with swimming pool, Japanese bath and three saunas – a Finnish sauna, a steam sauna, and a sanarium – in addition to a spacious gym. All rooms overlook the buzzing cultural city.





The interiors designed by local architect, Argo Vaikla, feature high-quality, dark Estonian wood panels, which create an overall sense of being in an Estonian forest combined with eco-friendly design elements. For example, the floors in the corridors are covered with a relief carpet made from recycled fishing nets. Photographs by Kristoffer Vaikla of the picturesque Estonian forest captured from above hang on the walls of the rooms and invite guests to explore the surrounding local countryside.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn features two restaurants, a rooftop restaurant and bar, ISSEI on the 24th floor, and MEKK on the first floor. ISSEI serves Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and is the first restaurant to offer Nikkei concept cuisine in the Baltics. In the hotel’s Estonian restaurant, MEKK, its Executive Chef Rene Uusmees creates modern Estonian-inspired dishes and delicacies.





"The opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn is a milestone achievement for us, as we introduce our luxury lifestyle brand to this culturally rich city and region. Radisson Collection properties embrace and represent the local culture and design wherever they are located, and this is true here at Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn as well. Guests will be able to discover Estonian art, design, and photography which are on display throughout the hotel." says Ain Käpp, CEO of HMP Hotellid OÜ.

The hotel’s 1,000 square meter conference center on the second floor has been completely renovated and offers eight stunning meeting spaces, the largest accommodating up to 300 people. All eight rooms are named after cities where Radisson Collection hotels are located.





With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.



***

MEDIA CONTACTS

Natasha Lindén, PR & Communications Manager Northern Europe

natasha.linden@radissonhotels.com



Sophie Clarke, Global Director of Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com



ABOUT RADISSON COLLECTION



Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Designed for guests and locals alike, each Radisson Collection hotel is defined by the guests who visit them. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Collection by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.



Radisson Collection is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Collection on:



LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP



Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.



The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.



The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:



LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments