Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in May 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:



Jushi’s management will host a series of virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. For more information, please contact your A.G.P. representative. Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Cannabis Conference is being held on May 11, 2022. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder, is scheduled to give a company presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. To register to watch the live presentation, please click here. Investors may contact their Canaccord representative to schedule a meeting with management.





Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a Cannabis MSO panel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. ET. Management will also attend a series of virtual one-on-one and group investor meetings. For more information, please contact your Wolfe Research representative. MJ Unpacked is being held on May 18-20, 2022. Nichole Upshaw, EVP of Human Resources, will participate in a panel entitled, “Creating & Sustaining Company Culture – C-Suite to Budtender,” on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET at the New York Hilton Midtown in the Trianon Ballroom. For more information on MJ Unpacked, please click here.



For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during the conferences and events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .