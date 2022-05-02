Versus Systems Partners with Branded Entertainment Agency ENT Marketing for New Client Activations

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced that the Company has entered into a Master Service Agreement with branded entertainment agency ENT Marketing Inc. to support new client activations that employ the Versus XEO platform for fan engagement and rewards.



The first client collaboration between Versus and ENT Marketing was a recent marketing promotion for a popular fast-casual chicken restaurant chain. Versus powered the customized promotion’s fan engagement and prizing based on the XEO platform’s popular basketball game Swish.

This engagement represents the first use of Versus’ XEO platform in a quick-service restaurant (QSR) activation, opening a new vertical for the Company’s leading-edge audience engagement technology. This activation of the XEO product, a fan engagement platform already popular with a wide range of sports teams and leagues, demonstrates the traction of XEO in a new sports-adjacent vertical with tremendous potential for future growth. Versus intends to continue its successful partnership with ENT Marketing and bring the XEO platform to other ENT clients.

“We are thrilled to partner with ENT Marketing for new client activations based upon our XEO platform’s engagement and prizing capabilities,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “We are extremely pleased with the results of this initial collaboration with ENT Marketing – this marketing promotion was a fun and engaging way for customers to win prizes from their favorite fast-casual chicken restaurant. We look forward to working with ENT in the future to bring the power of XEO to their clients’ marketing campaigns, and to additional QSRs as well.”

Libby Biason, Founder and Principal of ENT Marketing, said: “We were excited to work with Versus Systems on this dynamic and innovative marketing promotion for our QSR client. The XEO platform was a superb fit with this client’s marketing promotion in order to achieve their client’s fan engagement and rewards objectives. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Versus and deploying the XEO platform for our clients’ marketing promotions and entertainment platforms in the future.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

About ENT Marketing

Founded in 2011, ENT Marketing is a one-of-a-kind full service branded entertainment agency that creates meaningful consumer engagements and brand loyalty for some of the world’s most well-known companies. The agency is known for its innovative programs, integrated channel approach, and creation of owned entertainment properties that build trust for the brand. ENT’s current client list includes Coca-Cola, Wendy’s, YouTube Music, and Visa. ENT Marketing has won a Cannes Lion. For more information, please visit www.entmarketing.com.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.