Aunalytics to Speak at Three Industry Events About Data-driven Marketing that Empowers Midmarket Banks and Credit Unions to Win Against Large Financial Institutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today its participation in nine banking and credit union events in May. The company will present at three of the events to discuss how midmarket banks and credit unions in particular can use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics to compete more effectively against their large, national counterparts.



Aunalytics will also showcase its DaybreakTM for Financial Services advanced data analytics solution designed for community banks and credit unions at:

Daybreak for Financial Services enables midsize financial institutions to gain customer intelligence and grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“Consumers demand digital experiences and view personalization as the default standard for engagement. Personalized marketing in a digital world matters more than ever before, especially for midmarket banks and credit unions that have traditionally relied upon hometown, white glove service to win customers,” said Katie Horvath, Chief Marketing Officer of Aunalytics. “Using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services, midsize financial institutions can now deploy advanced analytics to make data-driven, more personalized interactions. This allows them to target-market more efficiently, reach high-value customers or members with the right product offering, and win business away from competitors to expand value. We look forward to meeting with bankers and credit unions at many industry events in May, and demonstrating how Daybreak for Financial Services can help them strengthen their position in regional markets and compete more effectively.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .