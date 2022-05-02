REMINDER – MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference: Masks Needed to Protect Against COVID Variants: Health Experts Call on Public Health Officials to Take Action

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Eminent health care and legal experts, alarmed at the removal of the vital public health care protection of wearing masks in indoor public spaces and the implications for continued spread of COVID-19, especially in schools, will hold a virtual press conference to issue an urgent warning about the ongoing risks and the legal obligations to protect the public.

When: Media conference by Zoom on Monday May 2 at 11 am.

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pce2oqTsvEtDc5Zzt3u7Za4NluYRuDxHS

Please register and the link will be sent to you.

Who:

Dr. Dick Zoutman, Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, School of Medicine, Queen’s University.

Dr. Zoutman is an Infectious Diseases specialist. During the 2003 pandemic of SARS, Dr. Zoutman Chaired the Ontario SARS Scientific Advisory Committee responsible for advising the Ontario government on the management of the SARS pandemic. He was a member of the Expert Panel on SARS and Infectious Diseases Control in Ontario.

Dr. Zoutman is the former Chief of Staff for two large Ontario hospital networks, former founding Co-Chair of the Ontario Provincial Infectious Diseases Advisory Committee (PIDAC); and a past Physician-Director of the Board of the Infection Prevention and Control Canada (IPAC Canada).

Dr. David Fisman, Infectious Diseases specialist, Epidemiologist and Professor in the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Fisman is an expert in infectious diseases modeling and served on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table.

Dr. Jacob Shelley, Associate Professor of Law at Western University.

Dr. Shelley is Director of the Health Ethics, Law & Policy (HELP) Lab at Western University, He has a doctorate in law (SJD) from the University of Toronto and is an expert in public health law and health law.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition executive director, (416) 230-6402.