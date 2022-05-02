Iris Energy to Release Third Quarter FY22 Results and Host Conference Call on May 11, 2022

SYDNEY, Australia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional-grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023); today announced that it will publish the Company’s third quarter FY22 financial results ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Eastern Time, after the market close on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.irisenergy.co/news-releases.



Iris Energy will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results including time for Q&A beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations.

Webcast and Conference Details Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time or 7:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Please note, participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its third quarter FY22 financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

Focus on low-cost renewables : Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers



Contacts

Investors Media Kane Doyle Jon Snowball Iris Energy Domestique +61 422 013 860 +61 477 946 068 kane.doyle@irisenergy.co

