Mirasol Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the appointment today of Troy Shultz as Vice President Investor Relations to support the growth of the Company. Mr. Shultz has more than 15 years of investor relations experience in the mining industry and last held the position of Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Pretium Resources Inc. which was recently acquired by Newcrest Mining. Mr. Shultz graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with an MBA.



Mirasol’s President Tim Heenan commented: “We are excited to welcome Troy to Mirasol. His knowledge and experience will be instrumental in improving the understanding and appreciation of our extraordinary portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Argentina.”

Mirasol also announces the resignation of Jonathan Rosset, Vice President Corporate Development to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Heenan stated: “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Jonathan for his work commitment and his many valued contributions to Mirasol. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Shultz has been granted 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.80 per share for a period of 5 years subject to vesting over one year.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has seven partner-funded projects, with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mine Discovery Fund (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile), Silver Sands Resources (Argentina), Patagonia Gold (Argentina) and Golden Arrow (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at Sobek (Chile), Inca Gold (Chile) and at a number of early-stage prospects.

