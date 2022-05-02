Bioventus Agrees to Nationwide Contract with Cigna Commercial Plans for DUROLANE® and GELSYN-3® for Knee Osteoarthritis

DURHAM, N.C., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has agreed to a nationwide contract with Cigna® commercial plans. Beginning July 1, 2022, Cigna® commercial plan members will have access to both DUROLANE and GELSYN-3, to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain. DUROLANE, is a single-injection and GELSYN-3, is a three-injection hyaluronic acid (HA)-based joint-fluid treatment for patients. Durolane will be exclusive to all Cigna patients while Gelsyn-3 will be one of two multi-injection HA products under contract.



OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues. Injection treatments of HA-based products, such as DUROLANE and GELSYN-3, help manage knee OA pain.

“We are pleased and excited DUROLANE and GELSYN-3 are among the preferred options available to Cigna® members and physicians,” said Tim Donovan, Vice President of Market Access & Health Economics for Bioventus. “Both now have access to two safe HA products that are proven to provide relief from knee OA pain.”

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus, the Bioventus logo, GELSYN-3 and DUROLANE are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Media Contact:

Jamica Whitaker

Bioventus

919-666-5770

jamica.whitaker@bioventus.com

Investor Inquiries:

Dave Crawford

Bioventus

919-474-6787

dave.crawford@bioventus.com