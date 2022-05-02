The Global Alfalfa Market is expected to grow by $ 9.03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alfalfa Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272670/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alfalfa market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising population of cattle in farms, growth in consumption of dairy food, and increasing demand from APAC.

The alfalfa market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The alfalfa market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hay

• Cubes

• Pellets



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase demand for forage crops as one of the prime reasons driving the alfalfa market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing automation in cattle farms and advances in nutritional sciences for cattle will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on alfalfa market covers the following areas:

• Alfalfa market sizing

• Alfalfa market forecast

• Alfalfa market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alfalfa market vendors that include Al Dahra ACX Inc., Alfalfa Monegros S.L., Anderson Hay and Grain Co. Inc., Barr AG Ltd., Border Valley Trading, Cubeit Hay Co., Green Prairie International Inc., Gruppo Carli, Hay USA Inc., Haykingdom Inc., M and C Hay, Mitsubishi Corp., MultiFeeds, Nafosa, Oregon Hay Products Inc., Oxbow Animal Health, S and W Seed Co., SL Follen Co., Standlee Premium Products LLC, and Accomazzo Co..

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

