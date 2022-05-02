Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2022 First Quarter Results on Monday, May 2, 2022

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its 2022 first quarter results after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available on Medallion Financial’s website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html

The replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, May 10 by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 13729508. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com