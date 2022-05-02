Kingsoft Cloud Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (the “ESG Report”).



This is the second ESG Report the Company has published. The Company attaches great importance to ESG and continues to communicate its progress with stakeholders on an annual basis.

In this ESG Report, the Company leverages frameworks and standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for Software & IT Services, and the Nasdaq Reporting Guide, for the convenience of benchmarking key metrics.

Kingsoft Cloud believes strong ESG governance and management are essential to the long-term sustainability and prosperity of the business. The Company has made significant progress in its ESG practices, including but not limited to;

Starting from this year, the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board will be primarily responsible for overseeing ESG initiatives at the Board level. The Company has also established a risk control committee at the management level to oversee ESG-related risks.

The Company has appointed its FIRST independent FEMALE board director and has adopted a board diversity policy, enhancing gender diversity and workplace inclusiveness.

The Company has attained the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Certification, which demonstrates its dedication to benchmarking international high privacy standards.

The company has recorded Power Usage Effectiveness at 1.37 and Water Usage Effectiveness at 2.04, achieving the 2021 targets of its self-owned data centers.

Going forward, the Company will continue to improve its ESG practices, strengthen its commitments through operations, strive to attract and retain top talents, encourage positive actions on climate, and work with its partners to help create a sustainable society and planet.

To learn more about Kingsoft Cloud’s ESG efforts and to view the full ESG Report, please visit https://ir.ksyun.com/esg.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

