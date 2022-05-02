The Global Soft Magnetic Material Market is expected to grow by $ 10.56 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soft Magnetic Material Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272630/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the soft magnetic material market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand from the automobile industry, increased investment in magnetic materials, and the emergence of self-driven car technology.

The soft magnetic material market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The soft magnetic material market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Energy

• Industrial

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased applicability in the computer application industry as one of the prime reasons driving the soft magnetic material market growth during the next few years. Also, AI simulations for magnetic material geometry design and increasing use of nanocrystalline magnetic particles in the biomedical industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on soft magnetic material market covers the following areas:

• Soft magnetic material market sizing

• Soft magnetic material market forecast

• Soft magnetic material market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soft magnetic material market vendors that include Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Fluxtrol Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mate Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippon Steel Corp., Rio Tinto Ltd., Samwha Electronics, SG Technologies Ltd., Sintered Specialties LLC, Sintex AS, Steward Advanced Materials LLC, TDG Holding Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the soft magnetic material market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

