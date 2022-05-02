Downstream Processing Market Size Worth USD 61,174 Million by 2027 at CAGR 16.09% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Downstream Processing Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Downstream Processing Market Information by By Technique, Product, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.09% CAGR to reach USD 61,174.53 Million by 2027.

Market Scope:

Downstream processing is extracting pure and homogenous protein products from biological matter like cells, tissue culture fluid, or plant materials. Pharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, biopharmaceuticals, and organic fragrance and taste compounds all go through downstream processing as part of the manufacturing process. Because of its expanding use in biopharmaceutical goods, the end compounds recovered by downstream processing are in high demand.

As a result, the downstream processing market is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. As part of its Rs 8,500-crore downstream planned expansion, AMNS India is constructing a Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) with modern steel processing lines to generate value-added goods at its Hazira factory. The CRM is expected to be operational by 2024. According to the business, the CRM's innovative machinery will improve energy efficiency, reduce zinc consumption, and generate a greater corrosion resistance. A continual galvanized and annealing line (CGAL) with a throughput of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) would manufacture cold-rolled and extremely resistant steel coils treated with aluminum-silicon (Al-Si) coating, according to AMNS India. India's first line to provide these modern steel solutions would be Al-Si coating.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important contenders in the downstream processing market are



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)



3M Company (US)



Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)



Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)



Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France)



Merck Millipore (Germany)



Danaher Corporation (US)



Eppendorf AG (Switzerland)



Corning Incorporated (US)



Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The biopharmaceutical business has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. Biopharmaceutical businesses are working on a variety of advanced and efficient regenerative medicines, which are helping to propel the biopharmaceutical industry forward. Furthermore, rising public-private expenditures and R&D spending in biopharmaceutical and life science research are propelling the biopharmaceutical sector forward, which is expected to boost the worldwide downstream processing market forward in the course of the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

There will be a lack of trained individuals in the downstream processing business in the near future. One of the most important talents in the downstream processing business is bioprocess engineering. A large majority of contract manufacturing organizations have hit the scene due to the growing demand for biosimilars. However, a scarcity of skilled workers is expected to stifle market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

There has been an unexpected rise in prices for downstream processing products due to the rising consumption of the COVID-19 vaccine. To meet the demand for the products, the prominent competitors in the downstream processing market have increased their share. Furthermore, the Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission proposed and issued regulations concentrating on-demand optimization and rational supply to avoid shortfalls for the necessary downstream processing goods. Several restrictions were revised as part of these adjustments to improve imports and maintain supply chain integration. However, companies such as Almonty Industries Inc. have announced that it is exploring the building of a vertically integrated nano tungsten oxide downstream manufacturing facility (Sangdong Downstream Extension Project) to deliver to the South Korean battery anode manufacturing industry, as well as the implementation of a letter of intent (LOI) for the financing of the Sangdong Downstream Extension Project with the Company's current debt provider, KfW IPEX-Bank.

Market Segmentation

By Technique

The collection and retrieval of desired products are accomplished through cell disruption. The solid-liquid distinction is one of the most popular classification requirements in the downstream processing sector, and numerous processes are used, including deposition, centrifugation, filtration, and flocculation.

By Product

Chromatography columns and resins are a type of chromatography unit used to separate chemical substances. Chromatography columns and resins are offered in a wide range of goods. Several businesses also offer customized items based on the customer's needs.

By Application

Antibiotics are antimicrobial substances produced by other bacteria in their natural environment. One of the major uses of downstream processing is antibiotic synthesis.

By End User

Due to expanded R&D activities, large-scale biologics manufacturing, and the fast-expanding biopharmaceutical industry, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers category is predicted to hold the biggest market share.

Regional Insights

The availability of well-established research organizations engaged in research operations and a large number of CMOs and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms contributed to the North American market. The presence of leading market players in this region and their contributions through mergers and acquisitions and new product launches is helping to drive market expansion. Because of increased R&D spending by public and private players in the healthcare sector, North America is likely to dominate the worldwide downstream processing market over the forecast period. The European downstream processing market is contributing significantly to the market's growth.

Due to the quickly rising and improving healthcare infrastructure, the formation of research institutions, and increased investments in biotechnology, the Asia-Pacific downstream processing market is predicted to grow quickly. Furthermore, factors such as a burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry, major expenditures by major market players, a growing skilled workforce, and expanding R&D infrastructure are all contributing to the market's expansion.

