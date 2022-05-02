The Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is expected to grow by $ 80.56 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272624/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the sulfur hexafluoride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for electricity in developing nations, increasing application of sulfur hexafluoride in the medical sector, and increased demand for the dielectric medium for electronic and electrical appliances.

The sulfur hexafluoride market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The sulfur hexafluoride market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Power and energy

• Metal manufacturing

• Medical

• Electronics

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing interest in semiconductor devices as one of the prime reasons driving the sulfur hexafluoride market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of HVDC transmission in developing countries and rising usage of gis or gas will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sulfur hexafluoride market covers the following areas:

• Sulfur hexafluoride market sizing

• Sulfur hexafluoride market forecast

• Sulfur hexafluoride market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sulfur hexafluoride market vendors including Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., AGC Chemicals, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., ATCO Atmospheric And Speciality Gases Pvt. Ltd., Axcel Gases, Concorde Specialty Gases Inc., DILO Co. Inc., Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC., Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd., Hema Gases, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Matheson TRI Gas Inc., Praxair Technology Inc., Qingdao Ruiming Blue Sky Energy Co. Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SicgilSol India Pvt Ltd., Solvay SA, and Vizag Chemical International. Also, the sulfur hexafluoride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

