Art worlds unite to bring hope to the current global humanitarian crisis

Overview

Group NFT art show lasting two weeks

Featuring 33 artists

256 NFTs on sale

In aid of UNICEF UK Children’s Emergency Fund, The Refugee Council and The Voices of Children Foundation

A RedKiteNFT and OurTypes initiative

Special guest curators, DropHook The list of participating artists includes:

A.CE, Ben Eine, Boris Tellegen, Carne Griffiths, Ceal Warnants, Dalek Dave, Buonaguidi David, Bray Dotmasters, Edd Pearman, Euan Roberts, Fanakapan Heath, Kane Jay, Kaes Jess, Wilson Joe, Webb Jonas, Pfeiffer Joys, Laurence Fuller, Leon Nikoo, Lucie Bennett, Lucie Flynn, Luke Smile, Mr Cenz, Mr Penfold, Nasepop, Nerone, Pure Evil, Rhys Brown Ricky Also, Tom Gerrard, VOYDER, YOYOPOP.





About The Show

RedKiteNFT is delighted to announce the imminent launch of their pioneering Humanity show, a unique NFT launch, the first of its kind, bringing together 33 artists to raise funds for refugees affected by conflict worldwide.

This groundbreaking show, marrying the worlds of NFTs and Fine Art for the first time, will consist of one artwork per artist, sold in limited editions of eight, with 256 NFTs on the Polygon blockchain available for sale.

It marks the beginning of a series of exciting drops orchestrated by RedKiteNFT, curating works from a community of contemporary artists to transcend traditional art collection and bring it to the NFT space on Web3.

“Humanity has been a voyage of discovery for us. The charities we’ve been working with have opened our eyes to the global refugee crisis and the amazing long-term support they provide. It’s compelling motivation to try and pull something off on this scale, so early in our journey.”

“The support and generosity of all the artists, partners and our discord community have been incredible. There’s a lot to be proud of, the artwork is spectacular and we hope to raise a significant amount to donate through this group show.” James Robbins, CMO of RedKiteNFT

The show's catalyst is the current Ukraine conflict. Through the help and support of the wider art world, art collectors, creatives and fans alike, RedKiteNFT intends to bring awareness to this and other nations stricken by conflict worldwide.

Global crises have caused the displacement of thousands of communities, RedKiteNFT recognises this and wants to show their support through donating proceeds to the following charities:

The Refugee Council is a leading charity working with refugees and people seeking asylum in the UK. Founded in 1951, following the creation of the UN Refugee Convention, they exist to support and empower people who have made the heart breaking decision to flee conflict, violence and persecution in order to rebuild their lives here in the UK.

is a leading charity working with refugees and people seeking asylum in the UK. Founded in 1951, following the creation of the UN Refugee Convention, they exist to support and empower people who have made the heart breaking decision to flee conflict, violence and persecution in order to rebuild their lives here in the UK. The Voices of Children Foundation provide emergency assistance to women and children - refugees from all over Ukraine - essentials, settlement and relocation;provide psychological assistance to children and parents affected by the war; arranging centers for group classes with children who were evacuated from the shelling areas; provide individual assistance to families with children affected by the war.

provide emergency assistance to women and children - refugees from all over Ukraine - essentials, settlement and relocation;provide psychological assistance to children and parents affected by the war; arranging centers for group classes with children who were evacuated from the shelling areas; provide individual assistance to families with children affected by the war. UNICEF UK, Children’s Emergency Fund The impacts of conflict, COVID-19, climate change, and other disasters are being felt around the world. And, as is so often the case in times of crisis, it is children and young people who are feeling these effects the hardest. UNICEF UK’s Children’s Emergency Fund (CEF) is helping to address this, providing a vital and urgent response before, during and after emergencies. Every year, thanks to the generosity of their supporters UNICEF UK responds to around 300 emergency situations. Not all of these will make the news and some will quickly be forgotten but all of them have an impact on children.

Of the 70:30 per cent split each NFT usually has with RedKite and artist collaboration, RedKite will be donating 25% to the charities, retaining 5% to cover costs. All collaborating artists will donate 35% with the voluntary option to donate more. With this and the help of the art world community, RedKite hopes to make a significant contribution to the aid provided by the supported charities.

“I think the recent news has touched us all in some way, leaving us feeling somewhat helpless. As with any global crisis, artists are some of the first to get involved to help out, and as an NFT platform with access to these artists and a means to raise funds, RedKite made the quick decision to put on Humanity, to aid refugee charities.”

“We have some fantastic artists in our lineup, most of whom jumped at the chance to be involved, turning around some brilliant works in a short space of time. This show will not disappoint." Angie Davey, Founder and Curator, RedKiteNFT

NFTs will be dropped in editions of eight. NFT artwork will be available to view on the Humanity campaign site, soon to be followed by listing on the redkitenft.io marketplace with respective countdown timers to launch. Keep an eye on the RedKiteNFT Discord for the latest updates and sneak peeks. You’ll probably bump into some of the artists for a chat there too.

With varying prices, art enthusiasts and seasoned art collectors can come together to celebrate art and its evolution while knowing the money they invest is going towards a good cause.

Additionally, a donation button will offer collectors and fans the chance to donate any sum to the cause. No matter the amount, donors will receive a thank you NFT from RedKiteNFT that will grant them access to various benefits and bring a community of art lovers together through the kind act of supporting the cause.

From the RedKiteNFT Discord channel, verified Humanity NFT holders, including RedKite thank you NFT, will have access to the private HUMANITY Discord channel. Within which, RedKiteNFT will run exclusive regular promos with the collaborating artists to reward investors’ charity support.

Explore the artists and artwork for this extremely special event here: https://www.humanitynft.art/



About RedKiteNFT

RedKiteNFT is a revolutionary Fine Art NFT Platform. Through the careful curation of established artists, they aim to bring the traditional art industry to Web 3.

By creating the first platform of its kind, RedKiteNFT addresses the full spectrum of art ownership within one dynamic and innovative space. Embracing the capacity of NFT marketplaces to make art collection more accessible, the platform offers various NFTs at different prices, offering collectors the choice to invest in tokenised original artworks through asset-backed NFTs or unique individual NFTs.

The team behind RedKiteNFTs consists of a collaboration of art industry experts and artists with

long-reaching industry connections and experience. Using the advanced Polygon blockchain technology, RedKiteNFT ensures security without the high costs associated with Ethereum. Working exclusively with established artists with a mass following, they deliver exceptional quality within an environmentally friendly and highly secure solution.

The Humanity NFT drop is a milestone at the start of RedKiteNFT's journey, building up a community of artists, art collectors and NFT fans. Through a series of future art promotional events, airdrops and reward systems, they aim to bring awareness and benefits to the Art World and the general public.

The RedKiteNFT Team's wealth of experience and efficient ability to coordinate large group shows and collaborate with artists and investors alike makes them a unique player in the NFT and art investment stage.

About OurTypes

Ourtypes is a creative studio that connects with international, leading artists to harness their creativity, manifest their distinct styles and spark powerful collaborations.

OurTypes was co-founded by Ben Eine, one of the most successful street artists in the world and a pioneer in the exploration of contemporary typography art. With a career expanding over 30 years, Eine has an extensive portfolio of fonts and works celebrated worldwide – from the streets of Shoreditch to Louis Vuitton and the White House.

About DropHook

DropHook is the solution to the chaos of Digital Art!

From drop dates to live events at their North3 gallery, the institutional support of art and technology always sits at the center of what they do.

Their aim is to create a professional structure around the collecting of digital art, while also supporting artists with market data to aid their journey and decisions.

Important links

Humanity Campaign site https://www.humanitynft.art/

RedKiteNFT site https://redkitenft.io/



UNICEF UK Childrens Emergency Fund https://www.unicef.org.uk/donate/childrens-emergency-fund/

The Refugee Council https://www.refugeecouncil.org.uk/



Voices of Children Foundation https://voices.org.ua/en/

OurTypes https://ourtypes.com/



DropHook https://drophook.io/



RedKiteNFT Press Contact

James Robbins, Chief Marketing Officer media@redkitenft.com



Please contact James directly for RedKiteNFT comments and coordination with participating artists for quotes and interviews.