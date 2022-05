English Estonian

Due to technical problems, publishing AS Trigon Property Development audited annual report for 2021 has been delayed on the stock exchange website. The audited annual report is available at the Financial Supervision Authority's OAM at: http://oam.fi.ee/en/announcement?id=8406



Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone +372 667 9200

e-mail info@trigonproperty.com